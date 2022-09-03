In my last column, I wrote about the author of the bestselling 2018 book, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and how she is wanted for questioning about a murder that took place in Zambia in 1996.
Personally, I loved the book and the movie. I hope Delia Owens can clear her name from the long shadow cast over her highly successful book.
I stated we may never know the answer to that murder unless the crawdads sing.
The whole book-murder-drama made me wonder exactly what is a crawdad, and do they actually sing?
Having spent the better part of my childhood in Oklahoma, I was, on some level, aware that they don’t sing.
And, as city dwellers, living within the limits of Tulsa, crawdads never appeared on our supper table.
It wasn’t until an assignment in Louisiana, introduced me to how tasty the critters can be. I was invited to an old-fashioned Louisiana boil, complete with spicy sausage, corn and potatoes, starring the miniature looking lobsters – which deep in the heart of Cajun country are called mudpuppies.
Once boiled, the whole pot was slung out onto newspaper-covered tables and everyone dug right in – good, Southern manners thrown out the window. This, of course, was two decades before COVID.
According to Marion Webster, “Crawdad, is the synonym of the words crawfish and crayfish that is used chiefly west of the Appalachians to mean the aquatic animal that looks like a small lobster and lives in rivers and streams.”
They are fascinating to look at.
They are not fish, but crustaceans - cousins of lobsters and shrimp and crabs and other species. Some “crawfish” live on land as well as in water.
They are also called “crawdaddies,” and in a few places, The Dictionary of Regional English says, they’re called “crawdabs.”
Crayfish can also be known as mudbugs and yabbies.
You can hear the sound they produce at the Bernheim Arboretum and research forest in Clermont, Kentucky. The website, gives the viewer the option to hear the recorded sound they make, and explains, “Crawdads are, like the crab, lobster, and prawn - a decapod (i.e. “ten-footed”) with 20 body segments grouped into two main body parts, the cephalothorax and the abdomen.”
I realize this information would be good to know only if someone was planning to be on Jeopardy soon.
And, just in case anyone is – they are found in lakes, caves, streams, rivers, wetlands and other freshwater habitats.
And, although they don’t sing, they do make noise. It sounds a little bit like a clicking sound, like the keys on my laptop.
The Bernheim Arboretum also states, “They can produce sound in and out of the water. They can produce sound and air bubbles. They produce a series of pulse trains that is believed to signal an individual’s presence to other crayfish.
“It is also believed they produce sounds to alert other crayfish to predators, or to attract a second predator to prey upon the predator.”
So, if you hear the sound of a keyboard clicking out in the wild, be sure to look over your shoulder.
Deborah Griffin is News Editor of The Enterprise in Williamston. She can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.