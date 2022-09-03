In my last column, I wrote about the author of the bestselling 2018 book, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and how she is wanted for questioning about a murder that took place in Zambia in 1996.

Personally, I loved the book and the movie. I hope Delia Owens can clear her name from the long shadow cast over her highly successful book.

Deborah Griffin is News Editor of The Enterprise in Williamston. She can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.