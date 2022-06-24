We have a mental health crisis in our country.
That’s the mantra we’ve been hearing over the last few years, and especially in the last few weeks, as conservatives do their best to convince us that it is indeed mental health that is our problem, and not guns.
Meanwhile, the liberals in our country continue to demonize guns and gun owners just as if the right to keep and bear arms didn’t live in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
If it wasn’t such a serious situation it would be downright amusing to watch the two sides trying to point fingers at each other and reach their preferred talking points. Unfortunately, we don’t have time for political nonsense.
As I am neither a conservative or liberal, I can tell you the common sense truth that both things are true simultaneously: we have a mental health crisis in this country and we have a gun problem in this country.
It is a sad state that so many people are suffering with mental illness in this country. I am not sure what our legislators – some on both sides of the aisle – thought would happen when they took the politically expedient choice of cutting funding for mental health services in this country.
At that time, and even now, those suffering from mental illness didn’t want to come out to fight for the services they needed so it was politically easy to cut funding and basically leave those needing mental health help to do the best they could.
At the same time, we have children under 21 – people that can’t even have a beer legally – out buying weapons they have no business possessing and then using them to commit mass murder.
My problem with liberals is they want to eliminate gun possession by people who have every right to own them.
My problem with conservatives is they want to point fingers at the mentally ill, but do absolutely nothing to help them.
I think most people with common sense know that if you need to purchase an assault rifle today, as in right now, there is a problem.
So, if we have such a mental health crisis in this country, why is it conservatives do not want to agree to a mandatory mental health and background investigation before allowing such purchases?
Before my liberal friends get happy with me… if we have such a gun problem in this country, why is it we are focusing on getting guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and spending no time focusing on getting them out of the hands of criminals?
The truth is we continue to use the death of innocent people for our own political gain. It’s saddening and it’s sickening and we have to do better.
The alternative is to still be pointing fingers at each other while more and more innocent people die. We have enough blood on our hands for not fixing it so far. How much more do we need?