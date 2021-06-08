Critical race agenda no match for civil rights legacy

Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.