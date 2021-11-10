Hunters learned this lesson a long time ago: Don’t ever step between a mama bear and her cub. Democrats ignored that advice when they roused mama bears in Virginia to defend their cubs against the Loudoun County Board of Education’s progressive policies.
Candidate Terry McAuliffe found out the hard way how ferocious these mama bears can be. When Glenn Youngkin, his Republican opponent in the Virginia governor’s race, said in a debate, “I think parents should be in charge of their kids’ education,” McAuliffe made what turned out to be a monumental gaffe by replying, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
What had been a local issue in Loudoun County became a statewide rallying cry for Republicans. It cost the heavily favored McAuliffe the election. But even worse for the Democrat Party, it may have roused somnolent conservatives to join the fray all over the country.
As a result, Democrats fear a coming disaster. Kamala Harris said it best while campaigning for McAuliffe: “What happens in Virginia will, in large part, determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Prophetic.
Leave it to the pundits to analyze the various factors that swung the Virginia election. The economy, the southern border crisis, rising gas prices and Afghanistan all had an impact, but the issue of education gave Youngkin the highest edge, a whopping 71-29 margin. This confirms my belief that education is the most important factor in the ongoing culture war in this country.
So, what exactly were the school board policies that caused the mama bears in Loudoun County to rear up on their hind legs in defense of their cubs? There were two: 1) the introduction of Marxist-inspired Critical Race Theory in the curriculum, and 2) transgender policies that permitted biological boys to access girls’ restrooms and locker rooms.
Predictably, parents were outraged when a boy wearing a skirt raped a girl in the girls’ bathroom, and the school board covered it up.
We all know what happened next. The girl’s papa bear father was arrested for disorderly conduct when he verbally attacked the school board; the National School Board Associating colluded with the administration to write a letter asking for protection against “domestic terrorists;” Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to monitor school board meetings; the Senate weighed in, etc.
A local skirmish had become a war.
As in any new war, battle lines have been drawn. On the left we have the progressives in academia, the teachers’ unions, the political establishment, Big Tech, woke corporations, Democrats in Congress and mainstream media propagandists.
On the right stands Hillary’s basket of deplorables backed by congressional Republicans, Fox News, conservative organizations, 2nd Amendment advocates and evangelicals.
Tactics and strategies are bound to evolve as the war wears on. We have already seen that Trump-bashing is losing its effectiveness. So is screaming “racism” at every turn, and Trump claiming the 2020 election was stolen.
On Trump, it appears that Youngkin’s strategy was just right. He did not invite Trump to campaign for him, nor had anything negative to say about him. This should be a good lesson for future Republican candidates. Let the Trump factor fade away, as Trump himself should. Stick to the issues. Remember the mama bears.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.