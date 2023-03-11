...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
At the turn of the century, our national debt was just under $5.6 trillion. Last year we spent $6.3 trillion compared to revenues of $4.9 trillion, adding a deficit of $1.4 trillion to our national debt, which now stands at $31 trillion, a number equivalent to $72,839 for each American citizen.
Its rate of growth is so high, the debt exceeds our Gross National Product. We are hurtling toward the proverbial cliff like a herd of panicked buffalos. We must reverse course.
We could raise taxes, but that would be unpopular and counterproductive. So, we have no choice but to cut spending.
But President Biden and the Democrats, oblivious to the impending disaster, want to keep on spending like drunken sailors. Only one thing holds them back: they are not permitted by law to exceed the debt ceiling without the approval of Congress.
Republicans in the House, who control the purse, won’t agree to increase the debt ceiling unless Biden agrees to cut spending. But the president refuses to budge; he wants no limits placed on his spending and demands to see where the Republicans would cut. Every taxpayer in America would also like to know.
Mandatory spending, like for entitlements, accounts for roughly half of federal spending and should be the first place for Republicans to look for cuts. But with the 2024 presidential elections only 20 months away, that would be political suicide.
So, having proclaimed that Social Security and Medicare are off the table, they will have to look at discretionary spending, at least for now.
The biggest chunk of discretionary spending goes to National Defense, which Republicans will never agree to cut. That leaves the cost of running the federal government with all its departments and agencies. It is here that Republicans can make a difference.
In early January, before Republicans were sworn in as the majority party in the House, Congress passed and Biden signed the $1.7 trillion Omnibus bill that included $772 billion in discretionary spending. That will not happen next year as Republicans will review every separate appropriations bill before sending on to the Senate.
The Executive Branch of our federal government currently has over 4.2 million employees, of which 2.3 million are non-postal civilians. More than 10 percent of these reside in the Washington, DC, area.
Why do government agencies and departments need so many? Why does Mayor Pete Buttigieg need over 54,000 people in the Transportation Department, or Jennifer Granholm 14,000 in Energy? What do 74,000 employees do in the Agriculture Department? Or 50,000 in Interior?
One of the answers is that many of these bureaucrats spend their time writing and enforcing rules and regulations. Here are two examples.
The Competitive Enterprise Institute found that in 2021 federal agencies added 3,138 rules to the Federal Register. The Institute estimates they cost the economy at least $2 trillion, or roughly 8 percent of GDP.
The American Action Forum estimates that in 2022 alone agencies like the EPA, SEC, FCC, FDA and HHS finalized 264 regulations with an economic impact totaling $117.1 billion, crushing economic growth in the process.
The Constitution gives Congress, not agencies, the sole power to make laws. But agencies routinely create new rules and rewrite old statutes to impose policies they can’t get through Congress.
And they commonly do their work in secret without a cost-benefit analysis.
Looking for spending cuts? Republicans can start in the next fiscal year by clipping the wings of these agencies. But real change will have to wait until 2025, and only if Republicans control both the White House and Congress.