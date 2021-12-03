On January 16, 2019, my life changed drastically. At 7:30 a.m. I woke up needing to use the bathroom. Upon rising off my bed I noticed that I could not feel my right arm or leg. It was as if both extremities had that “falling asleep” feeling to them.
Half awake and limping I made my way to the bathroom. On the way back to bed, my wife asked if I was OK because I was walking rather funny. I replied, but my speech was slurred. I thought I was still half asleep, so I made an effort to respond again correctly and clearly but the slur was still present.
Needless to say the wifey rushed me to the Emergency Department, subsequently I was admitted in the hospital with my blood pressure somewhere around 220+ over 180+. They couldn’t bring my pressure down too rapidly without dire repercussions.
Of course, by now, all of you may have come to the conclusion that I had a stroke. I was devastated and in denial. But the realization was and still is that my life had, and still has changed.
The blood vessel did it’s damage in the emotional part of my brain. I would have very erratic crying spells, angry flare-ups and spells which left me motionless and staring into space.
After being released from the hospital the real challenges began. Dealing with the public, dealing with the uncontrollable outbreaks and fear of doing something that would cost me my life or freedom. So my countermeasure was staying in my room at my house.
Needless to say depression settled in and became a permanent party in my mind. What really made me withdraw was when I snapped ferociously at my G-Babies. That incident sent me into a downward tailspin.
Even though I still handled my business affairs, I became unsociable. After awhile, I began turning down work. The stroke had affected my photography skills to the point that I forgot what I came to know like the back of my hand. That was truly devastating.
I recall my G-Babies coming to the house, so I locked myself in a room away from them. They pounded and pounded on the door yelling “Papi, Papi” over and over again. All I could do is weep and sob because I wanted to hold them so dearly. But I was afraid.
I remember when my wife was taking me to the hospital the morning of my stroke, as we drove across the overpass I thought it was over for me. I truly thought I was going to die. I told my wife to tell my sons that I love them.
Even though I have residual challenges, still dealing with short term and long term memory. I still have frequent moments of solitaire, staying secluded in my room for hours at a time. The stroke forced me to think on the good things in life. It forced me to change what I put into my body. It forced me not to take “ANYTHING” for granted.
It made me tell my love ones how much I care and appreciate them on a regular basis. The stroke has made me stronger because I had learned to deal with who I am now. Thankfully the doctor was able to find meds to regulate my mental capacity.
Shucks, the fact that I am writing these columns is definitely a miracle. I am truly grateful that I was able to turn my depression into progression.