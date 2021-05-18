Editor’s Note: Edenton Town Councilman Roger Coleman posted this note about MLK Drive and a shooting to social media Tuesday morning.
Monday, I heard again the often-presented suggestion that more monuments recognizing the contributions of African Americans in Edenton would lead to a greater sense of racial equality. That may be true.
However, it appears that often we do not value leaders already honored. Take Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., for example.
In Edenton, we recognized Dr. King as did so many other communities by placing his name on a street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It begins at N. Granville St. and continues to Highway 17.
Today, if you drive this street, the 200 block of MLK Ave. may be one of the worst paved state roads in North Carolina. Too, while residents on the south side of this block work to maintain their homes, most of the houses on the north side are vacant and in disrepair. An empty lot has become a gathering place for neighborhood youth.
Late Monday afternoon, a gun battle broke out near this lot on MLK Drive. Over 25 shots were fired. No one was hurt although bullets hit a passing car driven by a mother with her 13-year-old son. Children were out playing in the yard of a nearby house.
It’s easy to put a plaque on a building or make speeches that rightfully honor people of color. They ring somewhat hollow, however, in light of how we continue to dishonor one of the great leaders of our nation.
Poor street maintenance, vacant and dilapidated houses, and gun violence are not the tributes Dr. King deserves. The 200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. should represent our best, not our worse as a community.
(Note: MLK Ave. is scheduled to be paved in August by the NC Deprtment of Transportation.)