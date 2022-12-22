...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will
result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are
not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make sure you wear a
hat and gloves..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Many news items this past week were discouraging, if not outright disturbing.
First. Only the blind could have missed visions of the crisis at our southern border, as migrants massed by the thousands in anticipation of crossing into the Promised Land. El Paso alone has averaged 7,000 a day, a number projected to increase to as many as 15,000 with the expiration of Title 42 permitting the expulsion of migrants for health reasons.
We have seen close to five million illegals cross since Biden took office, with no end in sight. In Arizona, the president was asked why he wasn’t visiting the nearby border to see the crisis for himself. He responded dismissively that he had more important things to do.
Second. One of those more important things must have been the White House celebration of the signing into law of the Same Sex Marriage bill with Biden surrounded by Rainbow Mafia activists and drag queens with a history of grooming gender-confused children.
The president, a self-described devout Catholic, has rejected the teachings of his church on gender ideology and the definition of marriage. He has also supported “gender-affirming care,” while opposing laws criminalizing doctors who profit from sex-change surgery.
Third. Detroit native Dr. Benjamin Carson is the latest victim of the Left’s cancel culture. Carson has had a distinguished career: among his many accomplishments, he was the first neurosurgeon to separate conjoined twins attached at the back of the head; he served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2021; and in recognition, the Detroit school board named the high school of science and medicine after him.
But now the school board has removed his name from the school because Carson belongs to the wrong political party. Responded Dr. Carson, “We’re seeing this wokeness spreading throughout our community… How does this do any good for us to demonize people with whom we disagree?”
Perhaps it is best for Dr. Carson’s name not to be associated with a school whose students happen to be victims of systemic academic failure.
Fourth. Joe Biden has always proclaimed his affinity for unions. “I’m a union man,” he has often reassured us. Well, he proved that by granting $36 million to rescue the Central States Pension Fund — mostly Teamsters – from insolvency. This was the largest private pension bailout ever.
We’re told that the funds come from Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. We might ask why any union in financial trouble due to its own mismanagement is entitled to be bailed out by the government using taxpayer money meant for Covid relief.
Fifth. Elon Musk continued to release Twitter Files that not only show conclusively that Twitter systematically engaged in silencing conservative voices in violation of Free Speech rights under the First Amendment. Worse, it looks like this was done in collusion with the DNC and the DOJ prior to the 2020 presidential election and with the White House since then. Conservatives call this a scandalous conspiracy of historical proportions.
Perhaps even more scandalous is the mainstream media’s silence. I spent 33 years of my career in the publishing industry. So, I find the media’s dereliction of duty disturbing. Even more, I take it personally.