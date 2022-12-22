Many news items this past week were discouraging, if not outright disturbing.

First. Only the blind could have missed visions of the crisis at our southern border, as migrants massed by the thousands in anticipation of crossing into the Promised Land. El Paso alone has averaged 7,000 a day, a number projected to increase to as many as 15,000 with the expiration of Title 42 permitting the expulsion of migrants for health reasons.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.