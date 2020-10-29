As I write this, our country is just one week away from the most consequential election in my lifetime. It is also one of the most contentious and turbulent elections in resent history.
I, like many of you, am concerned about our country and, to a lesser extent, our community. We cannot control how other citizens and groups will react if the election does not go their way. But we can determine how we treat each other.
Like many of you, we have family members who differ with us politically. And in our neighborhood and town we can view all the yard signs that identify the political preference of each household.
And that is okay…it is part of the process. But you can tell convictions run very deep especially when you see multiple yard signs or banners.
One neighbor on our street has a yard sign that says, “in Each of us is the Yearning to Do what is Right”. And while I agree with the tone and conviction, I also realize most of us want to do the right thing. We just have different opinions of WHAT is right and how to go about it.
This past weekend my wife said to me, “In just over one week half the country is going to be ecstatic and the other half is going to be upset and angry!”.
And how true it is. And on a more personal level that is going to be each of us, either celebrating or fuming! Right now, we just don’t know the outcome, especially at the national level.
We are each faced with how we will deal with the results and, more importantly, how we will interact and respond to each other.
Cindy and I have many wonderful Edenton friends who are opposite from us politically. However, we are the best of friends and we go out together for dinner and allow our friendship to be our focus and not politics. The same is true with our children who, for the most part, think we are politically out in left field. But we love each of them and they love us, and it works.
So, how do we personally prepare for this impending outcome? How do I treat others that supported the “other candidate” who lost? Or how do I react and face others if my candidate loses?
I think it is important that we prepare for this and not be reactionary when we find ourselves either angry or upset at the defeat of our preferred candidate. Equally, how do we go out on the street and greet our friends and family when we find it hard to contain ourselves with our victory?
I am making a personal pact with myself. If my candidate(s) WINS, I will seek to be gracious and sensitive to those around me who are suffering their loss and upset by the election outcome.
I commit that I will not joke or flaunt my victory and cause bad feelings that could be lasting. Whether with family or friends, I hold our long-term relationship dearer than the momentary exuberance of political victory.
If my candidate(s) LOSES, I will choose to be calm and not take out my disappointment on others who hold a different opinion from me. I will reflect on the fact that I get the opportunity to participate in the most open and free country by voting my conscience.
I will recognize that even though I did not get what I wanted, I am part of a political process that is better than anything else on earth.
I am really looking forward to having all the political yard signs and highway banners removed and getting back to a normal life. And I want to be able to greet my friends and neighbors with genuine affection and carry no remorse or hard feelings.
We live in an amazing community with wonderful people and friends. It is up to us to work at being a community. Yes, this election is important but after it is all over and gone, we will still need to rely on each other day in and day out.