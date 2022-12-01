As 2022 ends, I feel compelled to cut to the chase. Edenton still harbors the confederate monument, a symbol of racial oppression.
What does this mean? What is stopping our town council from relocating this edifice? Many are suggesting that there are some who harbor old fashioned racist ideas who are somehow intimidating those who want to move on this.
Others continue to suggest it’s the fact that many see it as “just history” and not offensive now. I’ve heard some say, “moving the statue will not end racism.” To be clear on this last point, of course, it won’t, and as I have said in earlier columns, it will signal a serious desire to do so and in so doing express a commitment to that end.
Concerned Citizens of Edenton have spent much time this year working to educate our community about the need to move the monument. Maybe we have not been clear enough.
Foot dragging on this issue sends the message that the town does not care about the contradictory nature of its decisions. To accept money to continue to share the history of African Americans’ role in the early days of Edenton and to keep the monument where it is, is a contradiction.
To form a Human Relations Commission (HRC) and to not listen to their recommendations is a contradiction. To continue to promote Edenton as a tourist attraction for those interested in North Carolina history and to not tell the whole story is a contradiction.
To continue to support developers in renovating historic houses in a way that leads to gentrification while not addressing affordable housing and holding landlords accountable for homes in disrepair, is a contradiction. I could go on.
I challenge each person who does not believe the simple but profound fact that most confederate monuments were constructed to intimidate black people (and white allies of the time). There is no truth to any other theory or explanation.
This does not mean that the families of confederate soldiers did not suffer; it does mean that the statues were not about that. None of us is to blame for not knowing this history; it was part of the “big lie” of earlier days. And each of us is responsible for finding out, accepting the truth, and making changes in 2023.
I am currently reading the book, Carolina Built, by Kianna Alexander. It is a fictionalized version of the powerful story of Josephine Napoleon Leary and her husband, Sweety. Her life is recognized on a plaque on Broad Street in front of the building that bears her name.
This author gives a shout-out to another Chowan County current resident, Dorothy Spruill Redford, noted historian and former site manager of Somerset Place in Creswell. I met Ms. Redmond in 1980 when visiting Somerset in the early days of its renovation.
Her work helped spur my budding interest in Eastern North Carolina slave history. Redford’s booklet, The Life and Legacy of Josephine Napoleon Leary, is also a must read for understanding elements of the history of racism in Edenton. She is a living legend who is sorely unrecognized.
Sadly, most children in Edenton and Chowan County grow up knowing so little about the amazing racial stories of both the pain and the resilience shared by people like her. This history is hidden in plain sight. And not to speak of Harriet Jacobs (next article).
Yet, the monument is what is visible. Growing up in Rocky Mount, I learned that the only way to keep challenging racism is to “make some noise,” keep appealing to the hearts of both races who know that we are all equal, and to never give up!
In the words of another current day Eastern North Carolina advocate for justice, equity and peace, the Rev. William Barber, who I’ve also written about before, “moving forward, not one step back.”
Edenton’s history is full of examples of people who fought for equity, as well as those who operated from hate. Our council needs support to stand for the part of our legacy which honors our country’s democratic ideals, “…we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (persons) are created equal.”
I ask each citizen to hear my plea. Let the town council know that all will be well if we move forward with the HRC’s recommendation (or put the statue in storage while it figures out plan B). I assure those who are concerned about it: history will not be lost, and we will begin 2023 with new challenges and opportunities before us.
And, if telling the truth hurts, I feel you! I think each adult has, for whatever reason, had to deal with the impact of truth telling. As they say, “the truth will set us free, and it makes you miserable in the short run!”
If you want to follow up about this, please email me at vabatts@visions-inc.org. If you genuinely believe that old fashioned fashion racism should continue to exist, I pray for you.
We can do this.