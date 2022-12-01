ValerieBatts

As 2022 ends, I feel compelled to cut to the chase. Edenton still harbors the confederate monument, a symbol of racial oppression.

What does this mean? What is stopping our town council from relocating this edifice? Many are suggesting that there are some who harbor old fashioned racist ideas who are somehow intimidating those who want to move on this.

Valerie Batts, Ph.D. is the Founding Director of Visions Inc. and a resident of Edenton.