...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
I have always admired teachers. I dislike algorithms. Teachers are the real thing.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the other hand is a term we hear daily. AI is a blanket term for specializations or algorithms, using a group of instructions, with the ability to pivot and modify other algorithms without only relying on learned inputs and data.
This ability to change, adapt and grow based on new data, is described as “intelligence.”
Simply, we have the tangible intelligent educators being judged and graded by Artificial Intelligence. That’s one of the reasons I left California. The rapid increase of Artificial Intelligence in our everyday lives is frightening.
However, since the human factors of passion, enthusiasm and spirit cannot be adequately measured, by AI, its data may be skewed. It goes deeper than that, however. What effect does a substandard school district grade have on the district’s students, their parents and underpaid educators?
Put yourself in these shoes: Your son, we’ll call him Johnny, invites you to attend Parent Teacher Night to review his report card with his teacher.
Upon arrival Johnny’s teacher, Ms. Harris can’t say enough nice things about your sixth grader. She admires his discipline. His class participation is stellar. His passion and spirit are almost contagious. His ability to help and care for others, exemplary and he’s meeting all expectations while exceeding in others.
Although she thinks he deserves high praise, the algorithm, not so much. Johnny got a “D.” Sorry. Johnny’s parents are dismayed, he’s disillusioned, poor Ms. Harris, crushed.
Exaggerated, but nothing to snicker at. In the simplest of narratives, it’s what happened to school districts across the state for some time.
Since 2012 the state has graded schools on an 80/20 scoring model. Using an algorithm of how students did on end-of-grade testing, counting for 80 percent. The other 20 percent was based on student growth.
In Bertie, Perquimans and Chowan counties, the districts received average grades and in Bertie, below average grades. However, all three districts showed growth and improvement in their student bodies. The majority of schools across the state received C’s.
Currently, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt is echoing the voices of educators saying the system needs to change. Truitt is preparing to present a new school accountability model this Legislative Session.
The new model needs to measure passion, spirit, enthusiasm, support and guidance within the halls of our educational institutions. When it can measure those qualities then the AI will get a passing grade.
I do believe you can grade a school district’s performance by talking to the students and educators, cafeteria staff and administrators, walking the halls and observing if there’s a frisk in a student’s step or if they are just shuffling along.
The halls of Bertie, Perquimans and Chowan schools are alive and well and filled with passion, spirit, enthusiasm and a hunger for teaching and learning.
And the intelligence is real.
John Foley is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and Perquimans Weekly. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.