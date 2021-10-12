I recently saw that Twiggy, the model and fashion icon of the 1960’s, celebrated her 72nd birthday. It is just another reminder of how quickly time passes. Her real name is Leslie Hornby, if you care to test your friends with a bit of trivia.
What really caught my attention was when she was described as “having a thin build and androgynous look.”
I understand a thin build, but never heard the word androgynous before. This sent me quickly in search of a definition. So you know I am not a complete fossil, I do use an on-line dictionary.
It turns out that it means “having characteristics or nature of both male and female.” Plunging deeper, the Thesaurus gives words such as a sexless, neuter, genderless and unisexual.
Given today’s mentality in some of our society, why do I feel this is not my last encounter with that word? It was used to describe Twiggy’s appearance and not her actions. I easily classify her as a traditional female, marrying twice and having a child.
I understand today’s female wanting to go beyond keeping the home fires burning and raising children while the husband brings home the bacon, and rightly so. They have every right to go as far as their talent and desires permit.
My own wife had a nearly 30-year career that she excelled at. She rose from an entry level position to management and brought home a paycheck based on her ability, not her gender. I was, and am still, in awe of her and regard her as an equal.
I do admit that I was skeptical at first about women in combat or on police patrol. I was wrong; they have done an excellent job; and, too many have given their life in the line of duty.
Just as Col. Travis drew his line in the sand at the Alamo, we have to draw one today. In spite of equal opportunity for all, we are nearing that line that shouts “Danger Will Robinson.”
A male is a male and a female is a female. There is no third gender and we are jeopardizing civilization as we know it to suggest such.
I hear there are some hospitals that fill out the birth certificate of newborns with a “to be determined” in the space for sex. When did they quit teaching anatomy in medical school?
An infant’s gender is determined during development in the womb, apparent at birth and should remain as such until their demise. They should dress and act accordingly in public. I could care less what goes on behind their closed doors.
A public restroom is unisex when accommodating only one person at a time and can be locked from the inside. Separate facilities should be provided, and marked accordingly, for multiple users.
I did wander accidentally into a ladies room once at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. My exit was quicker than Billy Martin’s on-field departure for questioning an umpire’s eyesight later that game. But, that’s another story.
Speaking of sports, I am also concerned about males identifying as females to participate in their events. Something must be done or it could ruin women’s sports as we know it.
We’ll have to discuss that at another time. In the meantime, boys and girls, God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident