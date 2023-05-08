Online reviews can be a useful tool to help you decide what products to buy, companies to hire or rental companies to sign with. When products or services are highly reviewed, they’re more visible and you’re more likely to spend your money on them.

But often, the reviews you’re reading weren’t written by a real person who used the product or service. Those fake online reviews have consequences – in 2021, fake online reviews influenced $152 billion in online spending!

Josh Stein is the N.C. Attorney General. His office can be reached at http://www.ncdoj.gov