With elections less than two weeks away, most American voters have made up their minds and largely ignore media ads aimed at the undecideds. We will soon be relieved of the incessant mudslinging and the disingenuous posturing by so many whose sole interest is in the power of office.

Optimists have faith in the electoral system’s ability to deliver a verdict that reflects the will of the people, while cynics can be forgiven for doubting that replacing one set of venal politicians with another will result in an end to corruption in Washington.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.