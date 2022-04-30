It would have been late Saturday night our time. But it was Easter morning in Ukraine. The sun was shining brightly. And, according to Ukrainian Orthodox custom, Easter baskets were lined up outside, waiting for the priest to sprinkle holy water upon them.
It was all so familiar. Their baskets were almost the same as my family’s and my friends’. I could see, when I enlarged the photo, loaves of Paska (the butter and egg-laden bread reserved for Easter), a container of rich and sweetened cheese, a few slices of smoked and spiced ham, and generous portions of kielbasa. A candle flickered in each basket.
I could almost smell the heady aroma of freshly baked bread, garlic from the sausages, the faint honey scent of beeswax candles. Easter has a fragrance all its own.
But there was s hard, sharp difference between our Easter baskets on Sunday morning, and those baskets in Ukraine. Those baskets were not the nice rattan weave, gaily decorated (and very large) hampers, surrounded by laughing children.
Those baskets were hard steel hemispheres. Battle helmets of the soldiers standing in a precisely straight line behind them. The soldiers, and the priest himself, were clad in camouflage, shorn in tightly-laced coal-black combat boots.
Still, I could smell the aroma. And I thought I could hear the echo of the song the soldiers were singing: “Christos voskrese iz mertvych, smertiju smert’ poprav, i suščym vo hrob’ich, život darovav.”
We, too, sang those very words, in the same melody, the same key: “Christ is risen from the dead, trampling down death by death, and to those in the tombs bestowing life.”
But after that, we took up our baskets and drove off in a bright sunny day under a cloudless azure sky, here in a quiet corner of northeast North Carolina, untroubled by war and rumor of war.
The soldiers had no such peace. Their sky was not clear. It was perforated by lead and iron, the air polluted by Russian artillery fire.
Even on Easter Day.
A number of us Orthodox clergy and academics begged, online, for a cease-fire – at least from our Good Friday to Easter. We pleaded for Moscow Patriarch Kirill to call for a temporary Easter truce.
No such peace was ever forthcoming. Instead, more Russian missiles slammed into civilian train stations and neighborhoods. Bombs exploded with millions of flechettes, each of which are inch-long nails. Such munitions serve only one hellish purpose – the massacre of Ukrainian civilians.
Vladimir Putin is losing the war he started. He is now a war criminal and should stand trial in The Hague and should be incarcerated for the rest of his life. All his assets must be liquidated to assist in the rebuilding of Ukraine: Fortune magazine estimates that his total worth is about $200 billion, which would make him the richest man in the world. He needs to become the poorest.
And frankly, he should be joined at The Hague by Patriarch Kirill. The Russian religious institution (I will not use the word “church” for the Moscow Patriarchate) is colluding with Putin’s fascist regime. According to journalists at Slidstvo.info, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations cooperates with the Moscow Patriarchate on resettling deportees. The Patriarchate confines Ukrainians in its churches and monasteries. In total, about 600,000 civilians were deported to Russia, including 117,000 children, according to the investigative project.
That’s over half a million people who have been forcibly “re-settled.” Churches and monasteries have been turned into concentration camps, or what Putin calls “filtration centers.”
Patriarch Kirill has a $30,000 wristwatch, a gold Breguet bauble gifted him by Vlad the Impaler himself. Kirill could sell that watch. His assets, too, should be liquidated for the sake of Ukraine. Forbes magazine estimates his net worth at $4 billion.
You may have seen, from a Reuters report, a video of Putin holding a candle and standing alongside the mayor of Moscow at the midnight Easter service at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow. I presume that the aim was to show how “Christian” he is. He is even seen as crossing himself – forehead, right shoulder, left, then waist.
If you believe that video, you’ve been snookered. It turns out that Putin was filmed a few days before in an empty church, doing his “act.” The film was then spliced into the news coverage of the church in the wee hours of last Sunday morning.
Vladimir Putin is a liar. He has always been a liar. Th the former president ever trusted this evil man is an embarrassment for the ages.
For Putin, and Patriarch Kirill, Christ is not risen, as there is no love for Christ in those two. How could there be, when the real Christ says “Father forgive them for they know not what they do”? Or “blessed are the meek, blessed are the peacemakers”?
But for those Ukrainian soldiers standing behind their festal Easter foods encased in strange Easter baskets, the real Christ Who tramples down death by death shines in glory.
Even without a cease-fire that should have been.
Easter shines, even on a battlefield.
