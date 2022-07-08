It’s hard to imagine a life without social media these days, but for all of its benefits, we need to be aware of its dangers.
Social media perforates everything around us – access to entire lifetimes from the palm of our hand. It is everywhere we go and in everything we do. Advertisements, businesses, friendly connections, dating, shopping, you name it and a Facebook or Instagram logo will appear right beside it.
It has been useful, though. Being able to access news feeds and updates from our friends and family instantly, promoting our downtown shops, looking for lost dogs, chatting with football fans, selling antique furniture, it’s great, right?
However, the long term effects of these new forms of media have been severe and it has already been driving a wedge through our society.
Social media, for all of its good, has caused irreparable harm to us as a people. It has led to us sectioning ourselves off even worse than before and is probably one of the main factors behind increasing polarization in America.
I go online and see people isolating themselves in groups on Facebook that reinforce everything they want to hear and see in the world, refusing to make peace with or even befriend “the other side.” These echo chambers only harm our communities by promoting vitriol, hatred and alienation of anyone that we see as “different” or opposing our own views, not to mention keeping people inside and closed off from the world.
When it’s so easy to sit at home behind a screen and interact with others, it both ruins real social interactions and pushes us to become more divided.
Did we somehow forget how to cooperate? To coexist amidst our differing views? To compromise? Social media has seemingly exacerbated every human flaw to a huge degree. For every one good thing it does, it makes five things worse.
Visit Twitter and it’s more of the same, just younger demographics and more shouting (which says a lot when compared to Facebook). Meanwhile, Instagram helps in leading younger people down paths that can culminate in mental health crises and self-confidence dilemmas by opening the door for vicious comparison with models and influencers.
Maybe I’m just jaded. I grew up when social media was just starting to get popular. I was part of the first generation to experience it during middle and high school, so while that was a unique experience, it also integrated itself into our lives in not so good ways. I had friends who were bullied on Facebook and later Instagram, while others had unfortunate things happen to them via Snapchat and Twitter.
Yet, the companies who run these platforms only see one thing: profit. The “connections” that these big social media and tech companies claim to promote is most likely just a cover for their real goal – profit margins, advertising revenue and data collection.
It’s a shame. But I think there’s hope for the future. I have several acquaintances who don’t use social media nearly as much as they used to and they’ve been enjoying their lives a lot more than before. You would be surprised what scrolling four hours a day through these apps will do to you. Kills everything from your attention span to your ability to see the good in your fellow man.
Let’s take a day every now and then and just put the phone down, log out of Facebook and enjoy the real world while we can. I can promise you, it’s a lot better than scrolling.
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.