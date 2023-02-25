Claude Milot

Republicans looking for ways to cut government spending might start by proposing the elimination of the Department of Education. Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett once proposed it. Having seen the department from the inside, he had good reasons for doing so.

Do we really need a cabinet-level DOE? The state of Tennessee doesn’t think so. It could become the first state in the nation to refuse federal funds under a bill proposed by the state legislature, a bill that has the governor’s support.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.