As a journalist who enjoyed restaurants so much I traded my Underwood for a six burner Vulcan, encouraged my partner to pivot, leave an executive position and join me in a three decade culinary adventure, I understand what it takes to open even the most simple food works.

Enter Edenton’s newest restaurant, The Herringbone. Really, you need to enter the Herringbone. It’s worth the short drive for anyone reading this.

John Foley is a previously retired newspaper editor and restaurateur, and a Staff Writer for the Bertie LedgerAdvance and Perquimans Weekly. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.