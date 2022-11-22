I wrote this after attending a Veteran’s Day Ceremony recently. This, and Memorial Day, always touch my heart. We are fortunate to have those men and women who have given their time, and too often, their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.
I was not a veteran, but recognize the sacrifice they made for our country.
My father served with the Army during World War II, and will always be my hero. He was a member of the 116th Infantry Regiment of the 29th Division. They were a part of the initial wave that landed on “Bloody Omaha Beach” on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
The regiment’s motto was “Ever Forward” and it was more than a slogan. It was the war cry that drove them through difficult times until V-E Day in Europe. In the face of heavy fire, it drove the men across the exposed French beach to a safer environment where they could fight. Those that hesitated on the beach died on the beach.
My father told me the story of how once in Germany they were pulled back from the front for some rest. The commanding officer of the replacing unit asked to see their plans of withdrawal. He was astonished to find they had none. Colonel Canham told him that they had no plans for retreating. His plan was “Ever Forward”.
This is an excellent philosophy for us today. The past is important as a learning experience and reflection, but it cannot be changed. The future is there for you to mold and make things happen to your advantage.
The automobile is a fine example. You have a very small rear view mirror to view what’s behind and a large windshield to see what’s ahead. I measured mine and the windshield is about 100 times larger than the mirror. Do I believe looking ahead is 100 times more important than looking back? I certainly do.
I can’t recall the source, but I remember the following I saw somewhere along the way, “The past is a place of reference not a place of residence.” Yesterday’s newspaper is only good for the bottom of a bird’s cage.
If you had tomorrow’s edition it could be worth millions on advance knowledge of the stock market or Lottery drawings. That is impossible to have, but just shows the difference in value of the future versus the past.
One of our greatest Americans was Thomas Edison. He gave us countless inventions that improved our lives, or opened the door for other inventions to follow. He also had his share of failures. He was once asked if it was true that he had 10,000 failures before creating the working light bulb
In true Edison style, he answered, “I have not failed 10,000 times. I have successfully found 10,000 ways that did not work.” Now there was a man that did not dwell on the past or get discouraged and quit. He learned from the past and looked ahead to the future.
Electricity has been designated in the top ten of all inventions in history. Personally, I feel it could be number one. Think about how many things we depend on that would be useless without his work in that field. We would all be sitting around watching television by candlelight.
We should be like the men of the 116th Infantry, Thomas Edison, and others that ignored the obstacles and kept their eyes and efforts “Ever Forward.”