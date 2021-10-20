Fall is a special time of year with leaves turning and all the fairs and festivals.
The N.C. State Fair is still in progress, but the Chowan County Fair and Suffolk’s Peanut Festival are done for the year.
My wife and I missed them all this year due to illness, but look forward to next year.
I remember my first state fair. Our high school agriculture class made the day trip to Richmond for the Virginia State Fair.
I have to get something off my conscience that has been a secret for 60 plus years.
My buddy and I paid a fellow student to write our reports on hogs, cows, chickens and pumpkins.
This was so we could spend extra time at the tent with “Madam Fi-Fi” doing her middle- eastern dance.
It was amazing how she could make all those different body parts work so independently though connected.
However, my most memorable experiences came a few years before when I went to our local county fair.
The first thing I learned was to not ride the “Tilt-A-Whirl” after downing a strawberry milkshake and hot dog.
The second, and most lasting, was when I was enticed to a booth with a numbered wheel.
For a quarter I got 3 spins to try to get at least 21 points. They had great prizes and I envisioned success right away. In spite of a good effort I was four points shy.
The operator said I looked like a good kid and he was going to give me a break.
For another quarter, he would give me one additional spin plus the 17 point I already had.
How could I resist?
Each of my previous spins were averaging over 5 points each; and, I only needed 4 more points.
Bummer, that stupid wheel stopped on “1” after being so hot previously.
Another quarter only got me a big fat “zero”.
The next try landed on half a point. This goes on until I’m broke. I had given him my entire weekly allowance and had 20.5 points to show for it.
I walked away listening to “Sorry kid; better luck next time” over my shoulder.
My dad stood there and watched the whole thing.
On the drive home, I told him I think the wheel was fixed and I was conned. When he agreed, I asked why he didn’t stop me if he knew what was happening. I will never forget his answer.
Daddy said, “If I had stopped it; you would have blamed me for not winning the prize. By going without any spending money the rest of the week, that man taught you a lesson you will never forget.”
He was right, as usual, I have never forgotten and never will.
Recent experience shows that promotors have cleaned up some of these “shady” ones and leaning more to family oriented attractions.
Hope to see you out there next year.
Look for me now in the exhibits instead of the midway.
In the meantime, God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.