This past Saturday we (me, my wife and two sons) got together to celebrate my youngest son’s birthday. It was refreshing and also a blessing to come together for a celebration instead of a death or traumatic situation.

As I drove down the road, I would occasionally peak at the rear view mirror to see how my sons have matured to become good, respectable men.

Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@apgenc.com.