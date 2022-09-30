Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers in the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 74F. ENE winds at 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. SE winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8
to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
This past Saturday we (me, my wife and two sons) got together to celebrate my youngest son’s birthday. It was refreshing and also a blessing to come together for a celebration instead of a death or traumatic situation.
As I drove down the road, I would occasionally peak at the rear view mirror to see how my sons have matured to become good, respectable men.
One of them is single has his own place and a good job. The other is a husband and father of three (whew, those g-babies are another column on it’s own).
My mind instantly slipped back to when I was younger than they were, riding in the backseat with my sister joking and carrying on, just as my son’s were doing.
Boy sometimes we would get sooooooooo loud! My dad would peer at us through the rear view mirror, but my mom would beat him to the punch and remind us that we weren’t talking to someone across the street.
Yeah, my son’s were loud, but the joy of being together for that moment was all worth it.
Boy, the pages of memories were steadily being flipped as I remembered my parents always trying to take us somewhere.
I remember we use to pack into my grandmother’s small apartment in the upper Bronx for our yearly Gumbo meeting.
My grandmother had this expensive silverware set that she would take out for this occasion and she held us hostage until all the silverware was present and accounted for.
My sister and I were blessed at Christmas which taught us how to bless our kids, but not take all year to pay it off.
The wife and I kept our kids neatly dressed and my youngest son and daughter-in-law are doing the same.
So, traditions will only continue if the family ties are strong. A lot of people can only reminisce while others are keeping the traditions alive.
Family ties are the glue that connect and bond families together and the traditions help to solidify the ties and remind the families in thought and celebration that the bond is important and important enough to continue.
I’m quite sure that over the years the traditions have been modified. But as long as they are continued, it will be evidence that the ties have remained intact.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@apgenc.com.