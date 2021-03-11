In the good old days, folks back home had interesting ideas for turning down a fever. Some of these are from my grandmother’s “home alt-medicine” practice. A quick disclaimer here: only a few of these ideas are okay (as in “they might not do any good, but they won’t do anything bad”). Some are downright toxic.
Many people swore by the color red: A red ribbon would often be worn around the chest because “the flu is the Devil and the Devil don’t work with red.” Sliced onions were placed around the house, because onions were thought to “absorb” the fever. Then there were remedies based on old-fashioned (and very bad) medical theory, like bloodletting, frequent enemas, even inhaling acrid smoke.
In the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, a sanitary officer in England noticed that the infection rate dropped when some people were exposed to noxious fumes. He advised that adults and children should be taken near factory smokestacks where they could take a deep breath of prophylaxis. This is a terrible idea, and it goes to show that you can’t establish causality from correlation. Like this: did you know that there is a 66% positive correlation between the number of drownings in a pool and the number of films that Nicolas Cage appeared in? Just as you can’t blame Cage for pool accidents, so you can’t put your trust in pollution.
Bathing in cold water was my grandmother’s favorite fever remedy. It turns out to be a bad idea because cold water can actually increase core body temperature by cooling the skin and causing shivering.
Grandma was spot on, though, in encouraging me and my siblings and cousins to drink lots of fluids, opening up the windows, changing clothes and bed sheets frequently. It turns out that her chicken soup actually works as a proven medical fact.
There is another kind of fever going around. None of the above remedies will work. Last Tuesday, on March 2nd, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that “The amount of angry, hateful, unspeakable, combative, violent even, rhetoric on social media exceeds what anybody in their worst imagination (thinks) is out there.”
The House of Representatives had to shut its doors on Thursday, March 4th, because of real and credible online threats from domestic terrorists.
This is not Foreigner’s “I’ve got a fever of a hundred and three.”
No, social media fever is bad and toxic. It is perilous. It threatens our democracy in a way that is analogous to the demagogic speeches and hate rallies that took down the Weimar Republic in 1933. Crazy-making, conspiratorial, and angry rhetoric kills democracy. That’s not just correlation. That’s stone-cold causation.
Just like physical medicine, there are remedies for viral speech. There are methods for turning down social media fever. Some are good ideas. There is only one bad one. But it’s really bad.
Here are some good ones:
“Cut down or turn off social media.” Hey, it’s Lent anyways. Decreasing your exposure to social media works just as well as decreasing your exposure to any virus, whether it’s influenza, SARS, or viral memes like “Defund the Police” and “Stop the Steal.”
“Check the facts.” You might get all riled up by a friend’s post, only to find out later on that your friend was out in left field. Maybe your friend just glanced at his smartphone and simply flew off the handle. But if you check the sources and consult reliable (i.e., non-alternative) authorities, you can help shut down that vicious cycle of rumor that usually ends up in feelings or people getting hurt.
“Be skeptical.” Here is a good rule of thumb: the louder and angrier and the more paranoid the message, the more you should doubt it. If a politician says something outrageous, then you should assume that at best he’s taking easy advantage of public emotion, or at worst he actually believes what he says (which is a frightening prospect). In any case, protect your mental health from all partisan viruses. And don’t let anyone tell you that practicing good old-fashioned skepticism is “cancel culture.” No it’s not. It’s a long American tradition dating back to the Founding Fathers.
“Bring back the Fairness Doctrine.” Introduced in 1949, this was a FCC policy that required holders of broadcast licenses to present important issues rationally, and to do so in a manner that was “honest, equitable, and balanced.” For some sneaky reason, the policy was revoked in 1987. And immediately thereafter, “grievance talk radio” and “shock jocks” became the rage. In the Nineties this stuff was entertaining at first. But then things got darker, and talk radio metastasized on the internet in social media.
I like the idea of the rational discussion of “both sides” on the media, and requiring, by law, factuality and equitability. It is a good thing that Facebook and Twitter are starting to go after toxic posts. Good on them. And they need to do a lot more litter cleanup of their private property.
“Free speech” in the First Amendment has to do with preserving the freedom of expressing political and philosophical opinions, and keeping the government from involving itself in religion. It has nothing to do with the so-called freedom to publish “alternative facts.” Just as I do not think that the right of free speech should apply to pornography, neither should the First Amendment apply to spouting off any kind of seditious crap one wants. Think of angry and violent rhetoric as “rage porn.”
In 1919, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote, “The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing panic.” Mr Wray of the FBI is saying that there’s too much fire-shouting in the theater of social media nowadays.
These are some good remedies for turning down social media fever.
But here is the bad one: “Joining in and making it worse.” That is, actually ginning up FB and Tweet and Parler fever and dumping gas on the fire.
To be sure, getting the crowd riled up works like a charm in getting votes and donations. It works even better when the crowd gets lured into a Jonestown mindset. But this is politics that is not only cheap and cheating: it is viral politics that makes sick the body politic.
The problem with dumping gasoline just to stoke up a blaze is that every blaze turns into wildfire. And the gaslighter, in the end, always gets burned. More often than not, rage-tweeting and drunk-posting can start a forest fire that won’t stay contained in social media. The blaze will leap over firebreaks and burst into riots and insurrection. Look at QAnon. Look at Antifa. Look at the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers. Look at Portland and Seattle. Look at the January 6th assault on the Capitol.
These things all started on social media.
It’s time for politicians of all stripes to turn off their rage-and-grievance presence on social media, for the sake of democracy. Democracy is withering all over the world, and “strong men” are propagating like kudzu. We must preserve democracy in the here and now, in civility and in peace.
So post family and pet photos all you want. Ask for advice on making pimento cheese and pruning crepe myrtle trees.
But for God’s sake, and America’s, don’t stoke the fire. Be a leader, not a partisan. Stop the blood-letting and ladle out chicken soup instead.
Turn down the fever. “Blessed are the meek, the merciful, and the peacemakers.”
It’s Lent after all.
Jonathan Tobias (janotec77@gmail.com) is the Professor of Systematic and Pastoral Theology at Christ the Saviour Orthodox Seminary near Pittsburgh, PA, and resides here in Edenton.