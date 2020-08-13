Monday evening, I visited the Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence group.
Co-founder Missie Harrell invited me several times to the meetings, which take place at 5 p.m. the second Monday of every month in a different police zone. There are 12 such zones in Edenton. I've usually had something else happening at the time.
This time, my calendar was open and I stopped by. For 40 minutes, about 20 community members — law enforcement offices, government officials, community leaders and others — prayed and sang for Chowan County both silently and aloud in front of Shalom International Church on North Broad Street.
It is really hard to describe what such a gathering is like. I found it refreshing and uplifting. Our county and our neighbors have been through so much these past few months — COVID-19, loss of jobs or reductions of work hours, hurricanes, tornadoes, murder hornets, shooting — I’m surprised any of us are still sane.
While those gathered at Shalom had different religious backgrounds, we were all unison in the Lord’s Prayer. We were united by Christ and a need for healing — not only for ourselves, but for our community and our nation.
In Hamilton the musical, George Washington told Alexander Hamilton, “Dying is easy, young man. Living is harder.”
In these times, it certainly is. While there is the physical act of dying, you can also be dead by numbing yourself to what the world has to offer. Being complacent and not doing anything can also be dying. Working to much to enjoy life is also a type of death. Raging that everything is someone else’s fault is a death of character.
Living is hard as it can be both beautiful and ugly. I saw part of that beauty as the storm clouds gathered over the group on Monday. These people opened their hearts and sought strength, wisdom, grace and love. Not just for themselves, but for everyone.
They also sought justice for those who lost loved ones to violence — something the group has done since it was founded in 2016 in reaction to a shooting death.
I left early, but watched as the group gathered afterward to talk to each other. Sometimes prayer leads to action, and something may have been sparked at that gathering.
I was given free time so I could be there. If you haven't had a chance, stop by one of their gatherings. The location changes every month, so check our newspaper or Facebook page for information.
The prayer got me thinking of the silly season — Election time.
Right now, political ads are running jokes in my house as my kids watch them all the time. I’ve seen more political conspiracy theories about viruses, masks, tornadoes and other things, than I’m able to count.
Let’s consider the possibility that this pandemic has put us on edge. Let’s consider the possibility that people do things because it is the first thing that comes to mind. Maybe they made the best decision they could based on what information is available — which sometimes isn’t a lot.
Social media makes it easy to point fingers at others, when what is really needed is a communal deep breath or pause before getting down to business.
The world needs us to be strong, to give grace to ourselves and others and love one another as we would ourselves. It’s simple, yet is so, so hard to do.
Since I’m writing, I’d like to apologize to Edenton Town Councilman Elton Bond for accidentally calling him by another elected official’s name in last week’s story about town council meeting. I know all the town council and commissioners names, yet somehow this gaffe slipped.
I’d also like to acknowledge that we’ve been having trouble with our newspaper delivery. We have a new mailing label system that we’re still fine-tuning. Also, mail delivery has been delayed throughout the nation due to COVID-19. Elsewhere in this edition, we’ve noted how the retail hours at the Edenton Post Office have changed. Like our sister publication, the Daily Advance, the postal service had had a hard time keeping on to its delivery staff and has adjusted as best it can. It sometimes means our paper isn’t delivered as timely as some customers want.
A handy way to see when your paper will arrive is to sign up for Informed Delivery. This feature from the United State Postal Service is an app or available through the website. You can see every piece of mail that your supposed to get that day. Information on Informed Delivery is online at https://informeddelivery.usps.com/box/pages/intro/start.action .
If you have reliable internet and don’t mind looking at your paper through a computer screen, you can sign up for our e-edition. It’s like the print paper in that you can “flip” through the .pdfs of the pages and read what’s there. It comes in handy if you’re out of town but still want to keep up with what’s going on in Chowan County.
We at the newspaper would like to thank the Chowan County and Town of Edenton crews and other utility workers (internet providers, Dominion Power, Albemarle EMC, NC DOT, etc.) who helped restore vital services and clean roadways in Chowan County. We know you all put in some very long hours making sure everyone had what they needed. You all have done an amazing job so far.
As usual our yard experienced some flooding due to Hurricane Isaias. The subsequent storms, especially the one Saturday, were worse that the hurricane, probably because the ground was already saturated. Several neighbors down the road complained about the flooding as well, which was kind of unusual for them. The website https://flood.nc.gov/ncflood/ shows were flooding occurs throughout North Carolina. You type in your address, and it will show the flood map. You can even look up what kind of flooding would happen in a 100-year’s storm.
I have one last thing ... Thank you to Patricia White and the town for hosting the candlelight vigil for Makiia Slade. As a mother of a 9-year-old, I don't know what I'd do under the circumstances. I hope the vigil will serve as a call to action. It felt like it was such a call, at least for me. While we did our best to capture the event for our readers, the words and photos do little to express how it felt in our hearts.
May strength, grace and love guide you as we go through our week. We’ll see you around the Cupola.