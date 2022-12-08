William Rowell

William Rowell William Rowell

Surfing the web is a lot like looking for gold. You have to sift through a lot of dirt to find that nugget for which you were searching.

I have never looked for gold; though, I have turned the house upside down looking for my glasses that were on the top of my head all the time.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.