Forgiveness is not just a religious thing. It lies at the root of society.
Usually, we think of forgiveness as something that has sprung out of the pages of the Bible. And yes, that’s true. The Sermon on the Mount makes this plain: “If you forgive people their trespasses, your heavenly Father also will forgive you” (Matthew 6.14).
But forgiveness was never meant to stay put in church on Sunday mornings. It was meant to become the glue, the cohesive bond, that keeps society together.
In the Classical Age of Greece and Rome (and Egypt and other places), forgiveness was definitely not “at the heart of things.” Punctuated by a few exceptions that prove the rule, it was common sense that blood feuds were transmitted from one generation to the next, and that every conflict escalates things at every flare-up. Obligations and debts were regarded as cold iron and unchangeable doom. Every offense had to be punished to the full, every consequence suffered. There could be no deviation from lex talionis: “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.”
This theme is unceasing in Greek tragedy (like Euripides and Aeschylus). One act of outrage sets into motion the next act of revenge. And then that act is answered with vengeance, and on and on. Greek and Roman writers said that this was just the way things were.
A “myth” is not so much a fanciful story as it is a deep psychological explanation of life. The Clytemnestra myth illustrates this terrible cycle of vengeance. Clytemnestra and her siblings Helen of Troy and the Gemini twins, Castor and Pollux, were hatched by their mother Leda, after the immortal (and very immoral) super-god Zeus forced himself upon her in the form of a swan.
Yes, you read that right: “hatched,” as in “from an egg.” She and Helen were from one egg, the Gemini’s from another. All because, according to the hard logic of Greek myth, the father was a bird.
Things could only go downhill from there. Her first husband, Tantalus, was killed by Agamemnon of Argos, who then forcefully took her as his bride. She gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Iphigenia. When Agamemnon and the Greek forces were hemmed in by contrary winds, he sent for their daughter, telling his wife that he was going to wed her to Achilles
Instead, he sacrificed his own daughter for the sake of favorable winds — whereupon a west wind zephyr that blew them to the shores of Asia Minor where they would go on to fight a disastrous war over the next ten years, finally ending in the destruction of Troy.
Upon his return, Clytemnestra, aggrieved and enraged for a decade from the ritual killing of her daughter, took revenge. With Agamemnon lounging in his bath, she and her new lover Aegisthus threw a cloth net over the bather.
Agamemnon was not able to escape or avoid watching his dispatchers take their pointed revenge. Aegisthus himself was settling the score for his own father’s death at the hands of Agamemnon’s father Atreus.
The vengeance-cycle didn’t stop there. Years after she married Aegisthus (of course), she was tracked down by her son Orestes, to whom she gave birth from Agamemnon (Orestes would be Iphigenia’s brother, if you’re keeping track).
According to the playwright Euripides, when he arrived, he immediately slew his step-father Aegisthus. Upon seeing his mother Clytemnestra inside the hall, he hesitated. But then the god Apollo (who was just as nasty as Zeus), reminded Orestes that he was honor and duty-bound to commit matricide. Because, you know, revenge.
Which he does. Whereupon, he was immediately set upon by the terrible Furies (Alecto, Megaera, and Tisiphone), who tortured him mercilessly for doing exactly what he was bidden to do by the gods.
And that’s just the way things are — so says Euripides, Aeschylus, and Ovid (who has an even more gruesome story to tell about Tereus and Philomena who also, unsurprisingly, were part of the deadly Atreus clan).
There’s no stopping this tragic zero-sum cycle of revenge, doom, and tragedy in the pagan world.
Which is what makes the appearance of the Judeo-Christian insistence upon forgiveness so remarkable.
Contrary to the cold iron myth of unforgiveness and vengeance, no, revenge is not fundamentally necessary. No, obligation and debt are not eternal. No, violence and domination are not at the heart of things.
Peace, not violence, is at the beginning: love is primordial. Struggle and competition are not basic or fundamental. “God’s place is made in peace, His dwelling place in Zion. There He breaks utterly the power of bow, shield, sword, and battle. He shines wondrously forth from the everlasting mountains” (Psalm 75.2-4 LXX).
What if, then, society has had it wrong all along? What if, at the heart of reality and the foundation of life, the central truth is “gift” instead of “payment”? What if “donation” is at a deeper level than “cost”?
What if “peace” is truer than violence and conflict?
What if “forgiveness” is only natural, and “unforgiveness” (i.e., revenge, grudge, bitterness, keeping long accounts) is not?
In the Orthodox Church, this past Sunday was the “Sunday of Forgiveness” and the beginning of Lent. Our Lent is later than yours because our Easter is on May 2nd, almost a whole month later than your April 4th.
Don’t ask why this is so. The explanation is unbelievably tedious.
But at the end of Liturgy on Forgiveness Sunday, everyone, from priest to adult to youth to toddler, asks and gives forgiveness to everyone else. Person by person. Face to face.
It is, as you might expect, a tender moment.
We believe that this is the only way to enter into the sweet season of Lent, which is a lot like Eden to us. Radical forgiveness is the price of admission into this heart-renewing journey to the bright Resurrection.
It is a time of gifts — and isn’t it a beautiful coincidence that “gift” is the root word of “for-give”?
In this moment of such deep polarity and oppositions, with long registers of aughts and offences, isn’t it about time that we let forgiveness out of the box and through the church doors, and onto Broad Street, into our meetings and businesses and society in general?
Can we not forgive, and give the gift of peace?
Do you want to be Clytemnestra? Or human?