There can be little argument that our most famous presidential speech was given by Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on November 19th, 1863.
The three day battle there in July had resulted in over 40,000 casualties, the costliest of our civil war. Memorizing the Gettysburg Address was not uncommon for young students of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The opening sentence many, even now, can recite.
“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”
So, when, according to Lincoln, was our nation brought forth? A score is twenty. 1863-((4x20)+7)=1776. The birth of this nation with its underlying principles as established in our Declaration of Independence occurred in July of 1776.
That four score and seven years later we engaged in a terribly destructive war in order to confirm the principles stated at our conception was our national tragedy. Confirmation, however, is not culmination.
Principles, like ideals, are never conquered, they remain that toward which we strive. Perhaps that’s what Browning implied with his “Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, Or what’s a heaven for?”
Heaven is God’s creation, what we create should be viewed with greatest humility. We created and continue to mold our nation, but, throughout our history, reference has been made to Divine Providence. There is hope that our ”molding” is still influenced by a Divine Hand.
Soon, being a republic, we will elect our representatives. YOU will elect our representatives.
Twelve score and four years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.