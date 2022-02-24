Enes Kanter immigrated to this country from his native Turkey in 2009. A highly regarded college basketball player, he was picked third in the 2011 NBA draft and played for several NBA teams beginning in 2012. Earlier this month he was nevertheless traded by the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets, who immediately cut him. Only 29, he has many productive years left as a professional player, but he is unlikely to ever play for an NBA team again.
Kanter got himself banned because he is an outspoken critic of brutal dictators, beginning with Turkey’s brutal president, Recep Erdogan, whom he called the Hitler of the Century. Erdogan failed to get Kanter extradited back to Turkey for condign punishment, so he did the next best thing: he revoked Kanter citizenship, leaving him a man without a country.
Kanter responded by becoming an American citizen and officially changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom to show how much he valued the one thing he could not have enjoyed back in Turkey.
A devout Muslim, the basketball player continued to use his celebrity to support oppressed Muslims in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. But then he earned the wrath of China’s Xi Jinping when he attacked the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslims. In the process Freedom exposed companies like Apple, Nike, and Coca-Cola that have huge contracts with China and have lobbied against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.
The Chinese are huge basketball fans, with an estimated 400 million tuned into NBA games. This gave Xi the perfect way to retaliate against Freedom: he cancelled broadcasts of every game played by Freedom’s team, the Boston Celtics.
Undeterred, Freedom called for the United States to boycott the Beijing Olympics and accused corporate sponsors of the Olympics as Chinese Communist propagandists.
When Freedom continued to use his visibility as a professional basketball player to attack the Chinese Communist Party’s genocidal regime, it threatened the NBA’s lucrative contracts with China. There was only one solution to the problem: cut Enes Kanter Freedom out of the NBA— permanently.
What a coincidence it is that the word freedom is so visible on the signs waved by Canadian truckers in their protest against Prime Minister Trudeau’s Covid mandates. All they really want is the freedom to choose whether or not to be vaccinated.
Unsurprisingly, mainstream media called the protesters right-wing extremists, violent radicals and racists (of course). “The trucker blockade is a right-wing fantasy made real,” said one MSNBC commentator. Heaven forbid the truckers should be seen as decent, good people fighting for their basic freedoms.
Trudeau could have ended the peaceful protests by revoking his unpopular mandates. Instead, he saw this as the perfect opportunity to promote himself to dictator. He threatened truckers with fines and imprisonment and invoked emergency powers to wage financial warfare against them by freezing their bank accounts and going after donors to their cause. Trudeau also ordered the police to forcibly remove the truckers and their rigs.
The truckers are gone now, but not the memory of their struggle against the world’s newest petty tyrant. Latest polls indicate that if national elections were held today, only 16 percent of Canadians would vote for Trudeau.
Meanwhile, Enes Kanter Freedom has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Upon receiving the news, he said, “Sometimes taking a stand is more important than your next paycheck.”
To which the truckers in Ottawa reply, “Amen.”
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.