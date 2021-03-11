From the Left: 'True Lies' about play controversy

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.
There is no finer example of today’s conservative mind at work than Senator Bob Steinburg’s involvement in the recent “Fosters” controversy (Chowan Herald, Tyrrell Schools defend play, 03/04/21). An unfounded allegation is thrown up; he grabs it and runs with it.
This is a replay of our nation’s recent “election fraud” accusations in microcosm. Exactly. Find a spark that suits your preconceived views, or better yet, your wildest fantasies, then throw gasoline on it.
Stand back and watch it burn.
Instead of apologizing and perhaps learning a lesson from this experience, Steinburg, in an attempt to fashion truth where none exists, drags a television show with a similar name into the mix.
There is a television series called “The Fosters” that does get into LGBT issues. But there is absolutely no connection between the TV show and the children’s play, “Fosters.” Neither is based on or derived from the other.
So was the child that started this story watching the TV show at home or at a friend’s house, unbeknownst to his parents? Did he get the play and the TV show mixed up, or make unfounded assumptions? Was he playing a joke that got out of hand?
I don’t know the answers to these questions, but I’m fairly certain the school wasn’t running this TV show for this child’s class. I’m also sure the teacher didn’t rewrite the play to include transgender characters.
Steinburg’s statement, “I don’t lie,” might be true, but only if you have an extremely careless definition of “lie.” Here’s the mindset: When you are caught in a lie, don’t admit it, just double down, repeat the lie in a slightly different way. Tell a lie often enough and big enough, you can turn it into the truth. And if the thing isn’t strictly true, then it no doubt deserves to be. But whatever, there’s truth there somewhere. For sure.
Give me a break.
The political right has twisted an old adage and come up with: If it sounds too wild (crazy, stupid) to be true…well, give me a bigger plate and pass me seconds! If it reinforces a pro-right, anti-left sentiment, don’t look too deep, just go with it.
And as if we need further illustration of how this type of story gets created and then takes off, this same issue of the Herald serves up another example.
Claude Milot, who I do read and frequently enjoy, repeats a story about children at the William D. Kelley School in Philadelphia being “forced to simulate a Black Power rally while parading across the school auditorium stage with signs like ‘Jail Trump’ and ‘Free Angela.’” Apparently, the correct response to reading this should be alarm.
The source, directly or indirectly, appears to be an article written by Christopher Rufo for the City Journal, which article Rufo claims is supported by “whistleblower documents” (classroom study materials, which I have viewed and find unremarkable) and an unnamed “source within the school.”
It is important to note that City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute, described as “an extremely conservative, corporate-funded, New York-based policy group” (Center for Justice & Democracy at New York Law School).
As a perusal of article titles at their website will tell you, the City Journal is a publication with a right-leaning agenda. Nothing wrong with that, except that in their case the work is frequently called out for being poorly researched and sensationally written (per several online sources).
I have visited the school’s website and read their explanation of this issue. I have scanned the (lengthy) syllabus for their course titled “African American Hair, Freedom, and Civil Rights…” I have not seen anything alarming.
This school is 94% Black, with fifth through eighth grades being 99% Black. That this school system might want to teach a more Black-centric version of history than the lily-white version this nation’s elementary schools have pushed for 200 years is understandable and likely commendable.
Is it possible Angela Davis is as much a revolutionary as was George Washington? The view depends, perhaps, on where you sit.
To risk a digression, I can understand why conservatives might seek their news from a source other than the admittedly left leaning MSNBC, CNN, Washington Post, etc.
But getting it by trolling the likes of City Journal, New York Post, Washington Examiner — and I’ll certainly throw Fox News/Newsmax/OAN onto this pile — is like eating out of a roadside garbage can. There are healthier ways to achieve a well balanced diet.
In any case we all have the internet at our disposal. It usually doesn’t take more than a few minutes of research to knock down a lot of these contrived controversies about elementary school subversive activities before they take flight.
But I leave Philadelphia and return to our local situation.
Reliably, our Senator Steinburg once again proves that there is an element in his constituency that will digest and believe, quite literally, any sort of outrageous nonsense that’s put before them.
Bon appetit!