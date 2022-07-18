I recently spoke about the importance of punctuation in one’s writing and the difference it can make. It can be a prelude to my contribution this week.
Look at the title. It’s the same except for the punctuation.
G.O.A.T is a much used abbreviation for the “Greatest of all Time.” It could include the likes of Babe Ruth, Albert Einstein or Jesus Christ. Goat is merely a simple animal that lingers somewhere in the lower half of the animal chain.
I, like Will Rogers, only know what I read in the papers. So when it comes to the greatest, I have little personal knowledge. However, I am very familiar with the common domesticated animal variety. We once raised them on our farm.
Nearly a third of our farm was wooded with undergrowth that made it useless. Daddy was told that goats would clear it for us so he obtained a herd from somewhere and turned them loose on it. They did their job by eating everything green that was in their reach, even by standing on their back two feet.
One day my Dad found a small kid whose mother had died. He brought the little fellow home and we raised him on a baby bottle. This was about the time the herd had done their job and was no longer needed so he sold them.
We kept “Billy Goat.” I’m going to believe he was not named after me.
We had a yard full of hunting dogs and Billy grew up with them thinking he was a dog instead of a goat. When they went hunting he followed along and chased rabbits just like the pack of hounds. This was funny, but not all his habits were funny. Goats liked to climb and he was no exception.
We would have company and no sooner were they in the house than he would jump on the hood of their car and then onto the roof. A goat’s hoovers can do serious damage to a sedan. Weird, he would ignore our car, but was on the top of the visitor’s car as soon as they were inside.
He grew into a burden. Friends stayed away and he would chew up anything in sight. One day my Dad’s uncle came to visit and he thought Billy was cute and asked how much we wanted for the goat. Daddy was quick to say “He’s your goat, just take him with you.”
Daddy told him the story and Uncle Davy said, “I can break him of that.” So Billy left that day. Things returned to normal then for us.
About a month later, they came again for another visit and Daddy asked how Billy was doing in his rehab.
Uncle Davy confessed that he took him to the stock auction two or three days after getting home. He was plowing in the field with his new tractor and came home for lunch. He parked it in the shade of a tree and when he came back out, Billy had eaten the seat off his new tractor. He had been beaten by Billy. The goat was loaded in his truck and was gone by mid-afternoon.
That has been at least 70 years ago. I am sure Billy has passed on to his pasture in the sky, as has Daddy and Uncle Davey. I still remember Billy when I think of goats; and, as far as I’m concerned he has gone from goat to G.O.A.T.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.