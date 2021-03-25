Let’s just say at the outset that the modern philosopher Slavoj Žižek is an “acquired taste.” If you would ever see and hear him, you would never forget him. He’s unkempt and disheveled, slovenly by choice.
In other words, he’s quite the slob, and a cranky one at that.
What’s more, he embraces his slob-ness and wears this sobriquet with pride. He’s one of those people who you are reasonably sure takes great delight in being difficult. Even his name is difficult.
Still, Slavoj can give some pretty good advice. In the 2003 book “Conversations with Žižek,” a journalist asked him whether philosophy was of much use in this highly technological and materialistic culture.
That is a serious question. And not a few serious people say “no,” that philosophy — just like religion — has outlived its purpose and really doesn’t do any good anymore. The famous astronomer and TV personality Neil deGrasse Tyson, Director of the Hayden Planetarium and star of the Cosmos reboot, said exactly this in an infamous podcast in 2014.
Unsurprisingly, the podcast was called “The Nerdist.” A caller told deGrasse Tyson that he majored in philosophy. “That can really mess you up,” the astronomer said. “Philosophy is just distraction,” he went on, and reminded us that only science deals with the real practical world.
And deGrasse Tyson is not alone. Richard Dawkins has said much the same. And the late Stephen Hawking declared outright that philosophy was dead.
This was (and is) the context into which our sloppy philosopher fulsomely waded.
Interviewer: “In a sense, would you say that the age of biogenetics/cyberspace is the age of philosophy?”
Slavoj Žižek: “Yes, and the age of philosophy in the sense again that we are confronted more and more often with philosophical problems at an everyday level. It is not that you withdraw from daily life into a world of philosophical contemplation. On the contrary, you cannot find your way around daily life itself without answering certain philosophical questions. It is a unique time when everyone is, in a way, forced to be some kind of philosopher.”
Everyone is a philosopher whether she or he wants to be or not. And this is truer now than ever before. And what is tragic here is that this is happening precisely at the time when philosophy (and the humanities in general) are being taken out to the burn pile. Philosophy departments (along with humanities, especially religion) are being shut down in universities all over the country. Most of society, it is safe to say, heartily agrees with deGrasse Tyson and Hawking.
But today — just because things are so technological and politically nutty — everyone is “forced to be some kind of philosopher.”
Never before has it been so important to know why one holds the opinions that she does. Never before has it been so necessary to demand logic and factual substantiation of a politician. Never before has it been so vital to think critically about daily life.
These are all questions that demand philosophical thinking.
Remember Mortimer Adler? He was the senior editor of the Encyclopedia Britannica, and taught philosophy at Columbia University and the University of Chicago. I require his practical volume “How to Read a Book” as an introductory text for my students, and I recommend it highly to everyone.
For over sixty years, the politically conservative Dr Adler insisted (like Benjamin Franklin) that “keeping” American democracy was hard work. It required a certain way of thinking from its citizens. Citizens had to understand not only that “all men are created equal,” but why it is so critically important that the government upholds this truth. Civil rights, universal suffrage, and individual liberties and responsibilities, had to be understood and defended by every citizen — else demagogues will come and democracy will fall to pieces.
Where there is too much political extremism, there is too little philosophy (let alone too little religion). Where there is a lot of scientific prowess but too little moral philosophy, then you’ll have a society that will cheer at Nuremberg and blow itself to high tech smithereens, but will have no idea whatsoever as to how it got there.
And when high tech and virtual reality become so comprehensive that people don’t know there’s an outdoors anymore, then one has to wonder whether we use technology, or whether technology uses us. Philosophy and religion cannot be “thought” by any instrument, no matter how high up on the ladder of Artificial Intelligence: that alone may be why science-preachers like deGrasse Tyson and the late Hawking are so prejudiced against philosophy — just because goodness and beauty and consciousness cannot be contained in a program (not to mention “God”). The “intelligence” of technology isn’t really “intelligent” at all — but AI is accepted as “fact” because there’s not enough citizen philosophers to say that the emperor has no clothes.
Though Žižek wouldn’t like me saying it, he does remind me of another sloppy philosopher from way back: Diogenes of Sinope (fifth century BC), the founder of the Cynical school. This guy was even more uncouth and difficult to be around. He lived in a barrel and ate only onions. As for his sartorial choices, he didn’t have any, as he was wont to go about au naturel.
When passing through the vicinity, Alexander the Great — a true fanboy — went to visit the old eccentric. He found Diogenes relaxing in the morning sunlight. Alexander then asked if there was any favor he might do for him. Diogenes replied, “Yes, stand out of my sunlight.” Alexander then declared, “If I were not Alexander, then I should wish to be Diogenes.” “If I were not Diogenes, I would still wish to be Diogenes,” Diogenes replied.
Diogenes was not impressed by celebrity or privilege. In all his teachings, he demanded clear thought and a conscious life. He insisted that one’s opinions had to be clearly thought out in hard logic and rooted in truth.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not for a moment recommending his lifestyle — neither barrels nor onions nor, to be sure, his wardrobe.
But like Slavoj Žižek, Diogenes can give some pretty good advice. For some time, we Americans have been flimflammed too much by celebrity, power, and big bucks.
It’s time to go back to philosophy instead.