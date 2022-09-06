William Rowell

William Rowell William Rowell

There was a time when you could take the whole family to the movies without getting a second mortgage. You also could also go and not have to subject the youngsters to language and scenes that you had to explain on the ride home.

Comforting the kids about Old Yellow dying at the end was hard enough, without dealing with what we are getting out of Hollywood today. One of the last times I went to a movie theater was to see “42” the story about Jackie Robinson integrating Major League Baseball.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.