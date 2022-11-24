Each holiday season, people in North Carolina give generously in their communities through charitable donations. Unfortunately, my office sees an increase in charity scam complaints during the holidays. When you donate your money, you want to know that it will go to help others, not line some scammer’s pockets.

Give to the charities and causes you support. Telemarketers, who sometimes make commissions on the donations they raise, will call, email, or mail you solicitations for donations. They often use pressure sales tactics to get you to make a financial decision you could later regret. Instead of responding to these solicitations, choose who you want to support and then contact the organization directly.

Josh Stein is Attorney General for the State of North Carolina.