With the 2020 U.S. Census count looming, you will likely hear a lot of good reasons why an accurate census count matters.
Many of those arguments, though, boil down to one essential fact: It means money. It’s about distribution of billions of dollars in federal funds, grants and support to our state, Chowan County and the Town of Edenton. It’s 10 questions, 10 minutes of your time.
An accurate census count — ensuring that everyone is counted — allows government agencies at all levels to put the proper resources in the right places.
That’s why it’s important to know very specific demographic information: where seniors live, an area’s disabled population, how many children reside in particular census tracts for future schools. They are all important parts of the equation.
More than 100 federal programs use the data collected during census counts in formulas to distribute federal tax dollars back to North Carolina communities.
And state and local programs use that same data to help determine how they distribute dollars. Those programs cover everything from health care to transportation to education spending.
All census data is confidential. The census never shares individual data with any government agency.
As the Census Bureau writes: “By law, your census responses cannot be used against you by any government agency or court in any way. ... The law requires the Census Bureau to keep your information confidential and use your responses only to produce statistics.”
The Census data helps determine political representation, and that is hugely important too. But the data’s use does not end with its use by government programs and for political representation. Businesses reference it as well in determining how they make investments.
Serving on Chowan County’s Complete Count Committee, we can tell you that these local committees are being organized around the state to help ensure that we get accurate and complete counts. Chowan County’s committee is focused on making certain that all residents in the county are counted.
Our committee has developed action plans designed to connect with institutional, faith-based and business partners to gain involvement and get accurate data. We also will be knocking on doors.
Beginning this month, nearly every household in the United States will be receiving an invitation to respond online. For those who do not, a reminder letter and paper questionnaire will follow in April. You can respond online from your computer or your cell phone. You can request a paper copy, and you can reply with a phone call
Everyone needs to understand the importance of the census and the need to respond. Completing the census is a way to participate in our democracy and say “I COUNT!”
So on behalf of the Chowan County Board of Commissioners and the Edenton Town Council, we urge citizen of the County to participate and be counted in the 2020 Census.