I think 2023 will be a good year. It has to be a better one than 2022. I started last year with Covid-19 and continued with a series of physical setbacks that ended with a fall and a badly bruised arm, nothing as painful, however, as witnessing on the same day the abdication of fiscal responsibility by the Republican senators who voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.

We should note that the bill included $16 billion of earmarks stuffed into congressional Christmas stockings. Especially disgusting was to see that the top three and six of the top ten porkers were Republicans, headed by retiring Senator Richard Shelby who left Washington carrying saddlebags bulging with $656 million for projects in his home state of Alabama.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.