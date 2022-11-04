FOMO (the fear of missing out) is not a new phenomenon, but was defined as such in 2013, with the increased use of social media.
FOMO is stealing joy from both young people and adults. It has even been linked to higher suicide rates in the United States.
A 2019 article Time stated, “U.S. suicide rates are at their highest since World War II, according to federal data — and the opioid crisis, widespread social media use and high rates of stress may be among the myriad contributing factors.”
A 2021 BYU study published in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence found a link between screen time and elevated suicide risk.
FOMO has been defined as “the uneasy and sometimes all-consuming feeling that you’re missing out — that your peers are doing, are in the know about or in possession of more or something better than you.”
Almost everyone struggles occasionally when they compare their lives with others’ – with or without social media. The moment it becomes dangerous is when it becomes all-consuming.
Uncontained FOMO leads to dissatisfaction, unease, stress and depression.
FOMO has been around since the days of Cain and Abel. It was FOMO that caused Cain to take his brother’s life.
Social media has upped the ante and FOMO has taken an unwanted front seat at our internal table of self-analysis.
According to an article on the Very Well Mind website, “When teens and young adults live their lives through a virtual filter, they are more prone to experience FOMO. With teens online almost constantly, it should not be surprising FOMO is reaching epidemic proportions.”
One study found the more people use Facebook, the worse they feel from minute-to-minute. Their overall sense of satisfaction became worse as they felt the need to stay constantly connected with what others are doing.
Research shows a correlation between the number of hours spent on digital technology and higher levels of stress and depression.
Teens with high levels of FOMO were more likely to check their social media feeds during class or while driving. They were also more likely to text and drive.
These studies are extremely concerning, but mental health experts say there are a multitude of ways to combat FOMO — and they don’t always involve turning off social media (which can lead to, especially for young people, even greater FOMO.)
One way to combat FOMO is practicing gratitude. With Thanksgiving around the corner, this is the month to take stock of all the good we have in our own lives and not be so focused on others’ lives.
Experts say focusing on our “present,” leaves no room for “what ifs” and what we are lacking.
Keeping a gratitude journal pushes thoughts of dissatisfaction aside, making room for joy.
Also suggested is connecting with people in person — not just on screen.
Thanksgiving is three weeks away – the perfect amount of time to count our blessings and become more mindful of all the good we’ve been given.
FOMO should trigger in us the realization that what we may be missing out on, is our own life.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.