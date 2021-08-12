Greetings.
Many of you have read about me and maybe even read a thing or two I’ve written over the last several weeks, but I wanted to take this opportunity to actually introduce myself to the readers of the Chowan Herald.
As many of you know, I’m Thadd White and I am the Group Editor of this newspaper, along with the Perquimans Weekly, Bertie Ledger-Advance, The Enterprise in Williamston and Eastern North Carolina Living. While two of the publications are new to my realm of responsibility, I’ve been managing the other two and a 14-county magazine for many years.
I, in fact, jumped at the chance to add the Chowan Herald and Perquimans Weekly to my responsibilities because I believe both are newspapers that serve their communities well and can rise to an even higher level.
As for me, I’ve been in the newspaper business since high school where I got my start as a sports writer (stringer as we call it in the newspaper business) covering Bertie High School football. The two years I covered high school football lit a passion for writing I never knew would exist.
My English professor at Campbell University told me I was a good writer – despite my lack of knowledge about the English language. I think it was somewhat a compliment.
I have worked hard to get better at both English and writing – training at the feet of some excellent newspapermen, including Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald Editor Cal Bryant, Daily Reflector Executive Editor Bobby Burns, the late Dow Jones and former newspaper publisher Jay Jenkins.
Some of my best training came during the four years when we were blessed to have the late Lanny Hiday serve as a volunteer copy editor at the Bertie Ledger-Advance. He was a student of the English language and shared his passion with those of us who worked at the newspaper.
While this will be my inaugural venture with this newspaper, I’ve worked all around Chowan County. I was the Sports Editor and then Managing Editor of the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald in Ahoskie, served as a Reporter/Editor for the Roanoke Beacon in Plymouth and have been in neighboring Bertie County for almost nine years.
I have long been an admirer of Chowan County and indeed of Edenton. It is a beautiful and historic place.
What I can promise you is this: we’ll strive to always put Chowan County at the center of our coverage. We’ll also have some information from “Across the Sound,” but the main focus will remain Edenton and Chowan County.
We are a community newspaper and you’ll see the incoming staff focus on that word quite a bit because we believe you deserve a newspaper focused on your community.
Between Leslie, Andre, Bev and myself we will try to be in the office as much as we can, but that isn’t always possible. We are always available by phone or email. We look forward to meeting each of you.
Thadd White is Group Editor of four newspapers including the Chowan Herald, a fan of Doctor Who and The Ranch and a supporter of Chelsea soccer, Boston Red Sox baseball and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in football. He can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.