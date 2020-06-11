Poor Anicius Manlius Severinus Boethius, aside from having a name that won’t get you anywhere on the school playground, was not a lucky man. He was, as the great Soggy Bottom Boys sang, “a man of constant sorrow.”
Or, if you’d prefer the haute culture of Hee Haw’s Buck Owens and Roy Clark: “Gloom, despair, and agony on me/ Deep, dark depression, excessive misery/ If it weren’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.”
That’s some high poetry, for sure. But it sums up Boethius in a nutshell (though it’s hard to imagine he would have had the refined taste necessary for Kornfield Kounty).
His luck started out differently. In fact, it had been very good, even “born with a silver spoon in his mouth” good. He was born to an old aristocratic Roman family in 477 AD, the year after the barbarian Odoacer invaded Rome and ended the Western Roman Empire forever.
Barbarians, being beer-swilling Goths more given to pillage and rapinage than to the boring drudgery of civilization, soon discovered that they needed the old Roman families to keep running the administration of Rome and Italy. And Boethius’ people were one of those families.
He was one of those young guys that made golden everything he turned his hand to. You know the kind: best education, best cultural tastes, best advantages in influence. And by all accounts, Boethius acquitted himself well in all his responsibilities. When he was only 25, he had already become a senator in the government of another Ostrogoth, Theodoric the Great (the barbarians had a penchant for suffixing their names with “the Great”). When he was 40, he had become Consul, which is equivalent to “Prime Minister.”
Boethius was what we would call a “polymath.” In other words, he was a “Renaissance Man,” a man of many talents. He built a water-clock for Theodoric to give to another barbarian king, Gundobad of the Burgundians. He busied himself with translating the complete Greek texts of Plato and Aristotle into common Latin.
We are in great debt to his scholarly work. What translations of Plato and Aristotle he was able to complete were the only Latin texts of those philosophers available for the entire span of the Dark Ages. If he hadn’t been sorely interrupted in his work, he would have translated the entire library of the great Greek philosophers. If he could have finished his “bridgework” from the Classical Age to the Middle Ages, the Dark Ages might not have been so dark.
“Sorely interrupted” is an understatement. In AD 523 Boethius’ luck changed: his star fell with a resounding crash. His many jealous enemies prevailed on Theodoric to arrest him on trumped-up charges — charges that admittedly contained a modicum of truth. Theodoric was not, let’s just say, the best theologian. Most Gothic barbarians were Arian in their doctrine: Jesus Christ, they believed, was a great hero, even a “demi-god” like Hercules, but not the Son of God.
Boethius didn’t hold to Theodoric’s uncouth beliefs. Unfortunately, the now-unlucky scholar found himself in the company of Goths who were deadset opposed to being “unimath,” let alone “polymath.” Theodoric “the Great” was unlettered himself, and had no time for education and culture. His power lay in the support of his barbarian, beer-swilling, mob culture friends.
And, I suspect, Boethius was probably in communication with the Roman Empire that persisted in the Byzantine East. The Byzantines kept the light of civilization alive: theirs was the most humane government that has ever existed (and there are more than a few historians who say this). So who could fault Boethius for trying to restore decency, civility and classical culture in a society that was sinking down into smuggery and thuggery?
When faced with barbarism, classic philosophy becomes even more important than ever. The moment when philosophy seems most impractical is the moment when it is most necessary. Religion cannot withstand the tides of chaos on its own.
The contact with Constantinople came to light. Theodoric’s goon squad and Boethius’ enemies denounced the good Christian Boethius as an evil conspirator — and that age was almost as conspiracy-driven as ours. Expedient lies and trumped-up denunciations were just as definitive as due process.
Boethius was exiled 500 miles away in Pavia. He was denied family, friends, and his copious library. In a barred cell, he could only wait for his execution in 524. Accounts differ. He may have been garrotted. Or bludgeoned. But it is an unimpeachable fact that Boethius suffered long torture before his death.
During that year-long imprisonment before his death, this unlucky brilliant scholar was able to write the masterpiece for which he is best known for the ages: “The Consolation of Philosophy.” It was a book addressed to Christians and non-Christians alike — to anyone who needed to keep their wits in the gathering gloom of crazy violence and nitwit domination.
In the Middle Ages, this book became second only to the Bible in readership across Europe. C S Lewis writes, in the classic text, “The Discarded Image,” that “until about two hundred years ago it would, I think, have been hard to find an educated man in any European country who did not love it.”
Boethius is honest about his grief about his turn of “luck,” which he called “monstrous Fortune.” His most famous line from the book is heartbreakingly familiar: “In every adversity, the bitterest part of a man’s affliction is to remember that he was once happy.”
But he is visited in jail by a personification of Wisdom, “Lady Philosophia.” Step by step, she reminds him of his hard won blend of religious and philosophical wisdom. He remembers that happiness cannot be tied to unreliable, always changing Fortune. “Do you really value,” the Lady asks, “a happiness that will pass away?”
At the end, Lady Philosophy reminds Boethius of what he had learned from the best of philosophy and the best of religion: “True happiness must reside in the most high God.”
“Go then, brave men,” she says at the end of her therapy session with Boethius, who has finally remembered who he was and what was eternally important, “don’t look back! By these ways find example — Follow the high path!”
And she concludes with this last beautiful line that I need to post on my refrigerator: “Superata tellus Sidera donat.”
That is, “Earth overcome grants you the stars.”