Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible with locally higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&