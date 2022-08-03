William Rowell

Can you believe it’s August already? I am still finding little Christmas objects that my daughters hid when they decorated for me. It also means that the year is two thirds gone.

August is an interesting month. It is also one of the few that has no significant holiday. That is if you don’t celebrate Root Beer Float Day on the 6th or Vinyl Record Day later on the 12th. OK, I’ll give you the root beer one, but Vinyl Record Day? It’s the 21st Century. When did you last spin a 33 1/3, 45 or a 78?

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.