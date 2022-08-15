As our children go back to school, there’s nothing more important than keeping them safe whether in person or online. Technology and internet access offer new avenues for students to learn and engage in the classroom, but our increasingly online environment poses risks for children’s mental health and safety.

The internet exposes kids to dangers like bullying, identity theft, scams or exploitation. Before school starts, make sure to have conversations with your kids about how to stay safe online.

Josh Stein is North Carolina’s Attorney General.