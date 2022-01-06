I can’t say enough about turning the leaf to a new year. 2021 could rank as one of the ten worst in human history and still be an improvement over 2020. One of my first columns a couple of years ago was full of optimism. So what do I know?
Let’s be hopeful for the future, though a bit more cautious. I do pray for an easing of restrictions that will allow more enjoyment and celebrations of coming holidays and special occasions. This brings me to my discourse of the week.
We all enjoy holidays and we have a ton to look forward to. I looked on the internet and counted 58 in January alone. I didn’t count further, but it looked to be representative of the following eleven months.
That would equate to nearly 700 celebrations, or almost two daily. Of course there are the major ones like Easter, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, etc; but, that leaves a lot that we ignore or don’t know about.
When was the last time you paused to recognize National Find a Rainbow Day in April, National Hammock Day in July or even Oatmeal Day in November?
There is one of the “minors” that I think is very important and needs to be shown more respect and attention, especially in today’s world. It is National Family Day.
I know we have Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Grandparents Day, probably one for aunts and uncles too. Those recognize individuals where Family Day recognizes the whole unit. It is a time to gather for a meal, or a visit, or at the very least, a telephone call.
Our official National Family Day is the fourth Monday in September. There is also an American Family Day that is the first Sunday in August. If you so choose you can celebrate International Family Day on the 15th of May. Our Canadian neighbors go a step beyond and have a National Family Week that runs from October 4-10. As you see, there are many to choose from.
The elders in my family are gone, but not forgotten. I remember the formative years that we spent together. Meals were not only necessary for existence, but a time to have a family board meeting. For the most part, we shared three meals a day. We didn’t know about all the bad parts of foods that we do now; but, it didn’t matter as hard labor on the farm sweated it out anyway.
It was also when we discussed events of the day and laid plans for the future, whether it was tomorrow’s agenda or savings for my future education. I can’t recall dinner two nights ago, but vividly remember those meals seventy years ago. The only electronic device in the room then was a 40 watt bulb hanging overhead. We talked face to face.
The food even tasted better then than now. I have recipes passed down from family members now deceased; and, I follow them to the letter. They just don’t taste the same and I seldom try anymore.
We need to give attention and due respect to all holidays. I just hope that you will remember National Family Day in the future. Families are forever. Cherish them while you have them and honor their memory after they are gone.
God Bless and have a great day
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.