Every year at this time I start watching my traditional set of Christmas movies.
This all starts on Thanksgiving night, with the annual kickoff of “Christmas Vacation.” As a somewhat maladroit and idealistic husband, father and grandfather, I identify with Clark’s many holiday travails, especially the foreboding xylophone tune that prefaces the stapling of flannel sleeves to the downspout, the launching of the ice missile into Todd’s hi-fi system, the stapling of a thousand lights into architectural shingles under the light of a massive full moon.
Not to mention everyone’s favorite cousin Eddie, with Meister Brau and cheap cigar in one hand, an overly large (and active) discharge hose in the other, wrapped up in an alarmingly skimpy bathrobe (you know, the kind we want to remove from all our dads’ closets) and topped off with a Floyd Turbo hat obviously pilfered from the Johnny Carson set.
Of course it was Todd (again) who got slammed by the double assault of Eddie’s stogie and regurgitating hose. Cigars play an important role in the whole tale, especially at the explosive denouement (“O say can you see?”)
The lesson is that there is an Eddie at every holiday. And that at the end, things might turn out, despite many turns of (mis)fortune.
Then I turn to deciding, all over again, which “Christmas Carol” movie I like best this year. Some years, I’ve gone with the Patrick Stewart version. Other years, George C Scott. Once in a while, when I’m in a showtune mood, I’ve even opted for Albert Finney’s musical Scrooge (from 1970).
I like the older ones, too, like the 1951 film with the inimitable Alastair Sim doing the bah humbug thing. More than one film critic has labeled this adaptation as the best ever. Some years I agree.
The best Christmas movie of all time is, of course, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” We save that for Christmas Eve.
There are so many Christmas movies that it’s become its own genre. There’s comedy, fantasy, even gritty film noir, and of course, religious drama.
On Thursday night before the 41st Annual Candlelight Tour, where I volunteered (or rather, was volunteered) to man the phones on both days, I needed to watch something to get into the proper mood.
So I watched the next Christmas film on my annual playlist. Which has also, truth be told, come to be my favorite.
It’s “The Homecoming: a Christmas Story.” It’s the made-for-TV 1971 film that kicked off the long Waltons TV tradition.
Yes, this film has its rough edges. And yes, it’s dated.
It may be a consequence of my getting older, but the simple narrative of this homey tale has taken deep roots like an old oak. After successive viewings over the years, this movie has become chock full of symbol and meaning.
Like what does the snow-laden house mean, situated on a blue-white wintry mountainside?
What does the flowering cactus represent, emerging from the root cellar and brought up into the bright kitchen? And the cracking of the walnuts in the barn, circled by the pubescent angst of Sue Ellen, along with the sturm und drang of John-Boy?
These days, the senescence of the grandparents has become a lot more familiar, as well as the Penelope-like travail of Patricia O’Neal. That long fearful wait for the voyager, on dark treacherous paths, has become deeply pitiful, universally human.
John-Boy’s midnight odyssey to the Chapel Perilous, at the Bethlehem spiritual service in the middle of wintry darkness, is Everyman’s journey. Not to mention the run to the lotus-eater Baldwin sisters with the special recipe.
And, most symbolic of all, the long-expected homecoming. After the anguish of possible loss, even the cold midnight separation of death, then the morning comes, at the ringing of the Baptist bells along with the midnight Nativity pealing of the Methodist and Episcopalian towers on Walton’s Mountain. Then the bright, and unlooked for, giving of gifts.
One wonders, then, just whose Homecoming this was. Or, in my case and yours, is.
I wonder. But I’m sure of this: the neediness of the Waltons in 1933, when the Depression was full on, is much like the Shepherds at the Nativity.
This story is all about meekness, the people who never make it into the history books and movies, but who end up inheriting the earth.
This comes brightly clear when at the end, before “Good night John-Boy,” Patricia Neal asks Andrew Duggan “But what will we live on, John?”
“We’ll live on love.” That, right there, is the language of the Nativity.
Maybe the Homecoming is patently, and profoundly, symbolic after all. Bethlehem is writ large on Walton’s Mountain, where the shepherds still watch their flocks by night, waiting on the angels, and the season of gifts.