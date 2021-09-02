We have gone awards crazy.
If the name of a person, object or service is not preceded by the term “award winning,” they are nothing. There are award-winning automobiles, TV programs, weather forecasters, restaurants and anything else you can imagine.
I am not opposed to awards, but think they are overdone. This is not envy, as I have even been honored with some too. For instance, I was the Croquet Champion at 4-H Summer Camp in 1957, and the Golfer of the Year in our league a year or so ago. Great, but I don’t look for their mention in the obituary my children will eventually have to write.
An award should not be restricted to a timeframe, but given only when merited. For example, the Academy Award for the best motion picture in 1939 went to Gone with the Wind. It won over equally deserving classics like The Wizard of OZ, Of Mice and Men and Goodbye Mr. Chips. It was a great year for movies.
Compare this with 2011’s winner, The Artist, which wouldn’t have made the top ten in 1939. Yet, they both have an Oscar on display as best picture of their year. I propose a trophy awarded when justified. There could be multiples in a year, and none in some years.
If you are going to have an award, it first must have a name and purpose. Mine will be the Billy Carter Memorial Trophy, and limited to close relatives of a chief executive that garnered headlines challenging their famous kin.
In case you’ve forgotten, Billy was President Jimmy Carter’s brother. He was popular with the press, but a family embarrassment. He was a Georgia farmer and gas station operator, and became a legend riding on his brother’s coattails.
His antics were too many to mention here; but, enough to have Falls City Brewery market a Billy Beer in his honor in 1977. There has to be many cans still out there since its attraction was collecting not drinking. It was so bad I couldn’t even pass it off on my in-laws.
Billy passed away in 1988 from cancer, but his legacy should not be lost. There have been some since who challenged Billy’s antics. First, there were the Reagan kids and then George W. Bush’s twin daughters; but, they all fell short and none since have come close, until now.
It took 33 years to find a recipient, but Hunter Biden has been selected as worthy. He is the second son of our current POTUS. He considered himself a lawyer and an investor. His personal life is material for the cover of a checkout counter tabloid however.
He separated from his first wife and quickly began an affair with his late brother’s widow, all this while getting a former stripper pregnant. He has also struggled with alcohol and drugs, to say nothing of possible influence peddling abroad. Being a column instead of a book, I can’t cover everything, but you get the picture.
Speaking of picture, Hunter now claims to be an artist. He recently sold one of his works for the handsome sum of $500,000. I have been thinking hard about that. I have seen his work and believe, at worst, I am at least 1 percent as good as he is.
With that logic, mine should go for around $5,000 each. If I paint and sell one a week, I’m in fat city. Which reminds me, I need to wrap this up and get in some brush stokes while the afternoon lighting is at its peak. God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a resident of Perquimans County.