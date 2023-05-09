...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Warm spring afternoons bring the neighborhood children out to play. Laughter rings out and bikes are everywhere in the cul-de-sac, almost like it’s Daytona. Sunset comes later and later these days, and the rituals of summer are alive even in this month that is still early spring.
Author Robert Benson asks the question, “Where do you want to be when the sun goes down?”
We have lived that answer on porches and decks, facing west with a glass of wine and pleasant conversation for almost 58 years. This is the place where the neighborhood children came to visit. In the late afternoon sun, a gaggle of girls stands at the back gate. One of them, now nine years old, is tall enough to lift the latch on the gate.
We hear a small voice call out, “Can we come in and see your flowers?” We have interesting flowers, but they mostly want to see if the pool is open. Regardless of the reason, there is welcome for this gaggle of girls.
Now they are laughing their joy and skipping down the brick path to where we are sitting. “Those red blooms on the bushes are camellias. The little yellow flowers are winter jasmine. The little purple flowers that are so fragrant are daphne.” The girls hear and nod with glee. This little back yard soiree is glad even in the budding of spring.
Conversation turns to other things. School and teachers. Homework and who has had the flu. Details of ordinary childhood days are shared like a summit of world leaders. There is talking, and a good dose of listening to the stories of children. What are their hopes? What are their dreams?
They want to sing again with the little guitar strumming songs that are familiar to them. They want to learn about music and hear stories of the olden days. They want to know our age and why we come out in the afternoons to watch the sunset.
“Look up at the sky,” we say. “Soon you will begin to see the stars come out. You can make a wish on the first star you see. Look at that little sliver of moon. If you look every night, you can see it grow and grow, then disappear for a few days. Look at the vapor trails of the airplanes. See how big the sky is, even in the city. Wonder where those people are going?”
They marvel as if they have never seen the sky like this. One of the older ones says, “You know the airplanes are really flying on this side of the moon, don’t you?” (a little taste of rational thought amidst the delight of wondering.)
They marvel that even in our little garden, a few flowers are showing off.
Too soon, gaggles of girls and all of us outgrow many of the delights of wonder and marvel. We want answers instead of questions. We want to know, as if we ever really can.
Part of the spiritual journey we all are called to is to become children again – gaggles of girls and boys – to enter mystery and marvel in that realm of all that is unknown to us. “Behold, I tell you a mystery,” Jesus says. When we set our minds on temporary things, we deny grace.
I wish all the decision makers could sit on my back deck with the gaggle of girls from my neighborhood and remember again the call to hold question and mystery in the great grace we are offered through faith. Open the gate to joy and delight for all God’s children and live with wonder the gifts that are ours in this world. Err on the side of grace.
When the story of us is written, will history record that entrenchment and ideology separated us? Or will we write a new song, one born in hope and watered in love. Who do we want to be when the sun goes down? Let us open the gate to a bigger, better way of being in the world.