When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
The going is certainly tough these days, and quite a few are not only going, but giving. The lockdown has forced upon homes and businesses hard pressures and complications.
In response, though, there have been covered-dish dinners left on porches, “teddy bear parades,” even utility bills secretly paid. Gentlemen in my immediate neighborhood have been seen on their riding mowers, having just completed their own yard, only to shrug their shoulders and begin mowing the next. A kind lady, just yesterday, walked up to my deck and handed over a pretty little bag of chocolate chip cookies with the request that I deliver it to my next door neighbor who wasn’t home: “Now don’t run off and eat them yourself,” she said to me with a smile, promptly scuttling my plans to do just that.
I think, purely on anecdotal evidence, that acts of kindness are on the increase in these environs. A community, when faced down with a 100-year flood event, knows instinctively that it has to pull together to keep itself afloat.
That “flood” is not only a catastrophic novel virus infection, but it is an economic hurricane, a hurricane that threatens the very things that make our community so attractive — our downtown small businesses, our clothiers and hair salons, our coffee shops and tea and book emporiums, our aromatic bakeries and candy stores, our nostalgic drugstores and farmers’ market, our historic sites and golf courses, our movie theater, our antique shops and wine and craft beer terraces, our elegant gift shops and hardware stores, our scrumptious lunchrooms and eateries, and our exquisite inns.
That is why I pinned up this notice to the window of my curmudgeon-ish Facebook site:
“Remember all the local small businesses that you’ve asked for years and years to donate and sponsor your sports clubs, school events, organizations, etc.?
“They’re calling in a favor. Answer the call.”
Yes, it’s time, especially now, to spend your money locally. Walmart and Aldi’s, Cosco and Lowe’s and Home Depot — they can all take care of themselves in their corporate headquarters hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away.
But our downtown merchants are neighbors. This goes for our craftsmen, insurance agents and mechanics, realtors and shopkeepers, graphic designers and truckers, contractors and boatbuilders, farmers and lawyers, municipal workers and other professionals. They all live just down the street. They attend the same churches, use the same utilities, who say hello on the road in that southern way of just lifting the index finger from the wheel.
I should include, too, our preachers and choir directors, our doctors and medical professionals and counselors. And — how could I forget? — our local newspaper, this selfsame Chowan Herald in your hands right now. We are lucky we’ve got an ongoing local weekly that covers town and county, school and community events, and (of course) politics. These days, there are too many small towns in America that have gone “paper-less” — their own town names are getting quickly dissolved into metropolitan identities. And some of those towns are not so small.
Hope floats us in the here-and-now when the tide flows in, even when that tide turns out to be a flood. Hope for a community is a rising, buoyant magic that’s made of trust and commitment (as in dollars spent downtown), optimism and prayer, cheerfulness and generosity and courtesy.
Hope does not gurgle up from a cauldron huddled by three creepy creatures cackling “Double, double, toil and trouble.” These are whispered conspiracies about secret laboratories and trumped up statistics. These are the mutterings of murky internet sites and vulgar talking heads, of YouTube authorities who are somehow better informed than the mainstream and possess “real” insider information. They are a Walpurgisnacht of bitter, angry, hyper-partisan, and discourteous voices.
That cauldron is not brewing up hope. It’s concocting a Snape-worthy leaden and poisonous brew of spite and un-Christian hyper-individuality. One recent partaker of this purple kool aid said that if came down to it, he’d readily consider his neighbors for lunch (as a permanent one-way invitation).
These voices are beneath you. Remember that insider information on the stock market can get you in trouble, and the same holds true in life and love. Politicians are ill-served by conspiracy theory: It is not becoming, and it never works out.
Hope is built on God-given dignity — dignity that is possessed and dignity that is shared.
Hope will float us through this tide. Let’s pray our prayers and read our Bibles, cook for our neighbors (and help them with their bills), support our friends and shops in town and county, read our local news, and sandbag the media tide from cable and the net.
Meanwhile, I’ve heard that some friends of mine are going out to help other folks in their gardens. Which is all very and virtuously intimidating. So I’ll look for that gentleman next time he’s out on his orange Husqvarna tractor, and offer to join in.