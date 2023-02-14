We have had rules since God wasted his breath on Eve in the apple orchard. That did several things. For me, it settled the age old controversy of whether God is a man or woman. Eve didn’t listen to him so he had to be a male. If God was in the image of a woman, those two would have worked something out after a lengthy discussion over a nice Chardonnay.

It was also the first rule made, and the first one broken. There were many to follow.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com.