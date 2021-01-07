A little over two weeks ago, I emailed my monthly question to Tri-County Animal Shelter director Katelyn Robertson, “Do you have any dachshunds or small mixes?”
The shelter usually has hounds and pitbull mixes. But this time, she responded, saying they just got an owner-surrendered Scottish terrier/dachshund mix. He’d be available to view the following week.
So the following week, our two oldest kids went with my husband and me for what was my first visit to the shelter to met Scottie.
We learned what little Robertson knew about Scottie: His former owner went into a nursing home. The owner’s son surrendered him to the shelter but didn’t elaborate on Scottie’s history or even his name. The shelter gave him a name, shots, a general check-up, grooming and a flea bath. They guesstimated his age to be between 4 and 5 years old.
We also have Tonka and Blue, two old dachshund-mixes who like barking. Blue is very picky about the dogs he hangs around.
So Robertson offered to let us walk Scottie while he interacted with other animals at the shelter. He met Daisy, a sweet hound featured above in the Pets of the Week. She’s a bigger hound, but Scottie walked right up and did the traditional dog introduction.
They did well together. Scottie was calm and cool when we visited the shelter’s other dogs, who all needed homes. Actually, he was more curious about the cats who were hanging out at the shelter. It almost felt like he had hung out with cats before.
Since Miles was not convinced Scottie and Blue would get along, Robertson told us to foster Scottie for a few weeks and see how things work out.
Scottie sounds and looks like a terrier, but has a long body and two different ears — one dachshund ear, which folds down, and one really long one that stands up. It makes him look a bit like Yoda, a character from Star Wars — my family’s favorite sci-fi series.
So, we soon renamed him Yoda.
Scottie/Yoda tends to sleep on a bed when someone is there, but prefers the couch.
He is house-broken and loves hanging out with the people. He also gets along with the other dogs for the most part. Yoda even responds to his new name, sometimes.
Yoda is a good walker, but like our other dogs, likes to bark. We have some work to do, but we knew this coming in. Our other dogs are rescue dogs and each have their issues.
As of this writing, we’re still fostering him, giving him a great Christmas. During the holiday, all three dogs slept together on the couch, taking most of the space, while my husband and me squeezed in on opposite ends.
This fostering will most likely end up in Yoda’s adoption. When we officially adopt Yoda, he’ll be microchipped and ready to go home. He already feels like he’s been a part of our family for a lot longer than a few weeks.
Robertson and her crew of volunteers and staff do a really good job of trying to get their animals adopted. The shelter has a vast network of other shelters and rescue groups that works tirelessly to get animals adopted.
The shelter is currently open by appointment only. It serves Chowan, Perquimans and Gates counties, and relies on the community’s support. Our office gives the shelter a lot of newspapers. Call them at 252-221-8514 to see how you can help.