Look to the East! Over the trees at Hayes and Horniblow Point!
Milquetoast and I had scrambled up the winding steps in the Cupola of a 1758 house near the waterfront to see the harbor.
We were so quiet. The old biddies below never heard us above the tree line.
A strong wind blew. Pennants snapped in the breeze. But irregular sandbars and herring nets scattered in the Chowan River slowed the approaching ship.
We continued to wait silently.
The ole ship HMS LIMEY was finally returning from the French West Indies with cargoes for the mid-Atlantic. Barrels of rum, Caribbean whiskies, exotic woods plus textiles and cloth dyed with indigo from South Carolina were highlights of the cargo unloaded. And new medicines from the tropics.
Immediately LIMEY was reloaded with turpentine, tar, plus timbers of pine, oak and cypress. These sold good up the Atlantic coast. Many barrels of pickled herring were loaded too. Some argued they were better than New England cod fish. In the summer cotton and peanuts were boarded.
To locals, Williamson the owner of the ship was and enigma.
How could anyone be a successful merchant and a physician curing small pox and an astronomer knowledgable about Venus and Mercury in one lifetime?
Williamson had sharpened his skills as a surgeon in edinburg, London and Utrecht in 1784. But after a time, medicine became “emotionally exhausting”. He ceased to practice for a time. Perhaps this prompted him to diversity as a merchant and astronomer. In the 1780’s, he would return to medicine.
It was a long voyage in 1769 to be under the clear cloudless skies of the Caribbean. There the view of Mercury and Venus in their orbits was perfect. Williamson was fascinated!
He convinced the sons of Galileo in Europe of his observations. He won their respect.
Native Carolinians might be more difficult sell.
Few if any in “Ye Towne on Queen Anne’s Creek” knew his son of Pennsylvania who in adulthood would become a son of Carolina. He also came to them as a prepared preacher of the Presbyterian Gospel!
Workers lined the shore and docks to unload the merchant ship. Doc was known to pay well but you had to work. No goldbricks allowed. Didn’t care about your skin color. Only thing was honest dependable work.
Who would run the import/export business when Williamson was away? A quiet Quaker from Durant’s Neck was employed. Impeccable integrity. Even two tight-fisted Scots would trust this Quaker. And so Williamson did.
Milquetoast asked about the ship’s crazy name LIMEY. It was a joke.
The Union Jack had lost a lot of sailors to scurvy and other scourges. Sick sailors were a liability in many ways. But once it became known that eating lemons and limes morning, noon and night eliminated scurvy, the Redcoats consumes them with vigor. Apples and other fruits too. Being sick at sea was no fun. Neither was unemployment.
But in 1780 and 1781 the British were no longer a joke in the colonies. Cornwallis was expected to weaken and destroy General Washington between Virginia and the Hudson River.
Another group of Redcoats was moving into South Carolina and giving colonial generals Gates and Marion fits in the low country.
Inexperienced troops plus much sickness weakened the Colonials. Sickness with smallpox abounded. Dr. Hugh Williamson had anticipated this problem. With his commission he headed south to help. Even contacted the British and persuaded them through his good humor and competence to let him treat their troops plus POW’s to avert an epidemic. This medical skill derived from this time in Europe.
In October 1781 Washington cornered Cornwallis on the Yorktown peninsula in Virginia. Rochambeau and his French fleet controlled the capes and prevented the British fleet from rescuing Cornwallis. The colonies survived not only the sword but disease.
If Williamson had not been successful countering the pox, sick civilians and weakened soldiers alike would have been unable to resist additional British advances from the south to attack Washington from the Carolinas.
Williamson’s medical knowledge was a breakthrough in the practice of medicine in his day and time. And a key military benefit to the colonial cause!
Williamson’s travels and observant eye gave him a unique view of the “big picture” in Europe and the American colonies during the 1770’s and 1780’s.
As a delegate to the 1787 Constitutional Convention Williamson brought to bear observations about the aspirations and short-comings of the fledgling colonies. The Articles of Confederation had failed. Prudence required a strong replacement. He knew large colonies with small populations as well as smaller colonies with larger populations must focus on the big picture.
Religious intolerance or tariffs on goods commerce between the colonies could not be allowed to destroy. Would the colonies set aside the animosities of Europe? Would people who did not own land ever be allowed to vote?
A keen debater Williamson involved himself in five committees of the Convention. How to best channel the energy of potential of the thirteen colonies? And so the structure and composition of the new national legislative body came to be “the issue of the day”.
A census of the national population every 10 years was agreed to. But territories increasingly thinking of themselves as “states” varied sharply in population, geographical location, inherited traditions since Jamestown of what their identity was and should become.
In time a great compromise was agreed to. The congress would be composed of two independently elected bodies. Representation would not divide after all. Federalism was thoughtfully implemented.
One house of Congress would be defined by the population of its citizens which changes over time. The other body defined by its territorial boundaries no matter the population or square miles.
Because Williamson had lived for a significant time in different portions of the thirteen colonies he was able to view the larger picture and so conceive the compromise which benefitted all.
Who could have imagined that the arrival of HMS LIMEY in Edenton would have such and impact on thirteen colonies!
Born December 5, 1735 Hugh Williamson departed this life May 22, 1819. Doc was “A Man for All Seasons”.
We are blessed that he lived among us.
Native son John Mitchener is a former Chowan County Commissioner, former member fo the Board of Education and its President and retired community pharmacist.