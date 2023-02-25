It’s hard to believe now, because I seldom travel beyond the bounds of Pitt County. If we annexed Little Washington, I could say “never” instead of “seldom.”

But long ago, not in a faraway galaxy, but on a faraway continent… I did some traveling in Europe.

Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.