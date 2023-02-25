It’s hard to believe now, because I seldom travel beyond the bounds of Pitt County. If we annexed Little Washington, I could say “never” instead of “seldom.”
But long ago, not in a faraway galaxy, but on a faraway continent… I did some traveling in Europe.
I had learned a little French in school. My travel companion had also studied that language, so we made a great team. I was better at asking questions, but she was better at understanding the reply.
To this day, she claims that I have the same dysfunction in English: I’m a lot better at running my mouth than I am at listening. Or anyway, I guess that’s what she said; who knows? I wasn’t really paying attention.
I had also studied a little German (the language I mean, not Adolf, who was also a little German). I plowed through two semesters of it in school, but I wasn’t exactly “wunderbar;” I didn’t speak it with the good taste of German chocolate cake.
As we traveled, one problem we ran into was swarms of beggars in some urban areas, especially in Paris and other cities of France. A dozen or so of them would crowd around us. I didn’t want to seem unkind, but I also figured that to give out even a little change would just make them flock around us all the more.
So, when they said in French “Give me some money,” I wanted to pretend I couldn’t understand them. (As if it were a mystery what beggars mean when they surround you with outstretched arms and open, grasping hands.)
So I started to tell them that I don’t speak French. (Ask any of my French teachers from school, they will look at my test scores and back me up on this.) But I didn’t want to give America a bad name by seeming ungenerous. We get enough bad press overseas as it is.
So when I told them “I don’t speak French,” I didn’t say it in English.
I said I don’t speak French … in German. (I hope I don’t offend any of my Amish fans whose ancestors came from Germany.)
Not that I delude myself that I fooled anyone. I bet if I spoke to them in English, they could peg me for being from the United States and not the U.K. If they can hear that difference, they probably could differentiate between, say, a native of Munich and someone who barely escaped from German 102.
Of course, karma would get me sooner or later. Quite a few years after that, a young lady from Cologne, Germany attended our church for a while. I attempted to chat in her native tongue a few times and she would just smile.
Finally, she told me “You speak Tarzan German. You know, on the level of ‘Me Tarzan, you Jane.’ Except of course, I would be Jane. But I can understand you. Sort of.”
I never spoke to her in attempted German again. But a friend of mine in the church band did. He had gone to high school in Germany because his dad had served there in the army. So my friend had long conversations with her that sounded interesting, but I could never follow them.
I do know one thing they discussed, though. After one of their conversations, he walked up to me, grinning ear to ear, and said, “Me charming, you jealous.” But we were good friends and we both just laughed.
So I mostly just stay home, here in Pitt County. But if I ever do any traveling again… if I ever go to, say, England and a horde of beggars swarms around me, asking for whatever change I can spare … I’ll just say, “Sorry, I don’t speak English.”
And when I say it in English, they will inevitably reply with something like, “Righto, mate, you don’t speak English at all; you’re a Yank.”
And when they call me a Yankee, I will grab them by the collar and yank them right out of their shoes as I explain to them the difference between a Southerner and a Northerner.