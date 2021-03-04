It was a good week for space nerds like me. Two weeks ago, on Thursday, Feb. 18, the Perseverance Rover landed in the Jezero Crater on the planet Mars.
The SUV-size self-driving vehicle took about six months to get there, having launched from Cape Canaveral on July 30, 2020. Its landing, taking all of about seven minutes of sheer white-knuckled terror back at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was so complex it looked utterly preposterous. After breaking from monstrous velocity, Perseverance (or, as fanboys like me affectionately call him, “Percy”) streaked across the Martian sky like a burning meteor.
The chutes opened. The heat shield ejected. The descent stage canopy suspended over Percy began to fire 8 rockets. Percy, on his very own, figured out the best place to land (space geeks call this “site acquisition”). And at just 70 feet above the surface, the descent stage deployed a winch and cable and gently lowered the rover to the surface. At 3:55 p.m. Edenton time.
Sheesh. I was lucky, half a century ago, to get my Estes model rocket a few hundred feet off the ground. Even luckier if the dinky little parachute popped out from the little charge at the opposite end of the D-engine.
To think that a vehicle bigger than my car is now 134.17 million miles away on some desolate alien surface, pretty much making up its own detailed navigational decisions (written in C programming language), beggars my imagination. I can’t even understand how Google Maps knows where I am and can take shortcuts around traffic jams in Chesapeake.
Right now, Percy is checking out his systems. The camera lens covers have been popped off, and we’ve already been treated to a stunning panorama of the khaki and persimmon landscape. One of the goals of his mission is to gather and prepare core samples of Martian geology and to cache them in locations where future Mars missions can come and return them back to Earth. That is just overwhelming on the coolness register.
He is also prepping the all-important MOXIE experiment in his interior, on the front right side of the chassis. NASA and JPL are just like every American agency that’s addicted to acronyms: MOXIE stands for “Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment.” MOXIE looks like one of those hard plastic cartons that Food Lion uses to cart milk jugs in. It is meant to inhale carbon dioxide, which makes up about 95% of the Martian atmosphere, and convert it into more human-friendly oxygen. Percy’s folks back home hope that MOXIE will produce oxygen at a rate of 10 grams per hour.
Percy is expected to work for at least two years: I’m counting on far longer, as the Curiosity Rover has been rolling around the Martian landscape for over eight and a half years. You may wonder where he’ll get the power needed to drive around his two-ton weight (and then some). Okay, on Mars he’s much lighter (866 pounds), owing to the red planet’s smaller mass and weaker gravity. But still, he’s the heaviest rover yet, and needs much more power than what his solar panels can provide to drive on.
Get this: Percy has a MMRTG — a Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator, which is hands-down the baddest sci-fi appliance name of all time in NASA’s history. “Radioisotope” means that Percy is nuclear. He’ll drive on even in a Martian sandstorm: Ooh-rah!
But the newest, most exciting of Percy’s features is that he’s packing an honest-to-goodness helicopter. Named by high school student Vaneeza Rupani of Northport, Alabama, “Ingenuity” will be the first aircraft to fly on a different heavenly body. Weighing in at only four pounds, it has already called in and reported that it’s A OK. Systems are “nominal.” Which is a good thing, it seems, in the anti-English “NASA-ese.”
The purposes of the Perseverance mission are twofold. One is to look for signs of life. Not intelligent life, but whether life ever existed on Mars, or anywhere else. It is almost certain that Mars once, ages ago, possessed a more congenial environment — the Jezero Crater where Percy landed sure does look like it once was a lake, with real H2O water, under a sky with a lot more oxygen. It would be nice to know what happened to make Mars the forbidding, desolate place it is now.
The other purpose is to prepare for human exploration, and maybe even human habitation.
I’m not too hopeful for either prospect. For my part, I’m okay with the distinct possibility that life — any life — exists only on this beautiful earth. Despite the vast numbers and sheer weight of probability, I’m pretty sure this is it, and we’re it, in terms of life and (hopefully) intelligent life. And frankly, the dangers of cosmic radiation in human spaceflight and in the thin atmosphere of Mars are going to be nearly insurmountable.
I don’t need these overarching purposes. I think great science is reason enough. We are meant to be explorers, whether we go ourselves, or we send a rover, like a not-so-little guy named Percy.
The name “Perseverance” is all about exploration. It was chosen by Alexander Mather, a seventh-grader from the Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia (in Fairfax County). This excerpt from his essay proves his eloquent and irrepressibly hopeful rationale for the rover’s name:
“Curiosity. InSight. Spirit. Opportunity. If you think about it, all of these names of past Mars rovers are qualities we possess as humans. We are always curious, and seek opportunity. We have the spirit and insight to explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond. But, if rovers are to be the qualities of us as a race, we missed the most important thing. Perseverance. We as humans evolved as creatures who could learn to adapt to any situation, no matter how harsh. We are a species of explorers, and we will meet many setbacks on the way to Mars. However, we can persevere. We, not as a nation but as humans, will not give up. The human race will always persevere into the future.”
Perseverance is a quality we all needed to have and needed to show this last year not just on Mars, but especially on planet Earth.
Just remember that when you hear Percy reporting in from that wandering red spark high in the night sky: “I’ll be a dandy and I’ll be a rover, you’ll know who I am by the songs that I sing.”